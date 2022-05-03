Kevin Rinke, a businessman vying to be the Republican candidate for governor, stopped by Chef John’s European Cafe & Bakery Tuesday morning for some face time with Ludington voters.
Rinke is one of 10 Republicans hoping to be selected in the Aug. 2 election and compete with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for the state’s highest office in November.
For about 15 minutes, Rinke, former head of an auto dealership group and later a healthcare investor, wandered among the brunch crowd shaking hands, learning names and talking an issue or two.
Abortion
After Rinke took a seat at her table, a woman questioned him on his views on abortion. A U.S. Supreme Court document leaked Tuesday morning that suggested the decision upholding the right to abortion could soon be overturned.
Rinke is anti-abortion and said he is “a believer in the sanctity of life.” The woman argued to Rinke that the procedures are safer when legal and women would pursue them even if they were illegal. Before leaving her table, Rinke assured her he’d keep that in mind, saying, “You have my word.”
Asked in an interview what he thought of the woman’s point, Rinke emphasized the role of personal choice in pregnancy.
“There are choices that go into our lives, and there’s cause and effect, so people maybe need to consider their choices,” he said.
While he said the Supreme Court leak was a “gross violation of how the process works,” he appreciated that the overturning of Roe v. Wade, if made official, would allow Michiganders to eventually vote on the issue for themselves.
“I’m saddened that there were over 20,000 abortions in Michigan last year,” he said. “It’s devastating when you put it in that perspective. So that’s where I stand on the issue.”
Income tax cut
Rinke has also advocated for the elimination of Michigan’s individual income tax, which is 4.25%. He said cutting the tax would make Michigan competitive with nine states that have no income tax and are “outperforming Michigan in all of the measurable categories.”
He told the Daily News “one of the primary reasons” Michiganders leave the state is “our tax structure,” and added that the state’s budget has inflated so much in recent years that equivalent cuts to expenses “shouldn’t be too darn hard to find.”
“I want to go line-by-line with the legislature … and look at every opportunity to cut taxes,” he said. “We know that in all nine states, when we eliminate taxes, that people start moving in.”
The state estimates the 2021-22 income tax will generate more than $11 billion, a portion of which is earmarked for schools and transportation. Michigan’s budget has risen from $54 billion in 2016 to $67.1 billion this year.
In a statement, the Michigan Democratic Party said the “crude” tax cut would be “disastrous,” threatening funding for Michigan State Police and “half of all revenue for other critical departments.”
Trump
Where some of this year’s candidates seem to be drawing from former President Donald Trump’s playbook, Rinke distanced himself from the Republican power broker.
He said his “vision for this state … comes from my family being here since the 1700s” and from “having employed hundreds of thousands of (Michigan residents) over our family’s career.”
“I’m Kevin Rinke,” he said. “I don’t compare myself to President Trump. I liked his policies. I thought that they did a lot of good things for the middle class, and I think that you’ll find my policies are targeted to reward the people that have made Michigan great in the past.”
The outdoors
Rinke told the Daily News he likes “to hunt and fish a lot” and said he fished out of Ludington with his son as recently as two years ago. Where some like to have meetings on a golf course, he said he prefers them “on a river with a fly rod.”
Asked how hunting and fishing plays into his platform, Rinke spoke generally of deregulating outdoor recreation and making “the outdoors easy and accessible.”
“When I was a kid, it was pretty fun, pretty simple — my dad and I would go out, and I’d put a worm on a hook, and I could catch a fish,” he said. “I didn’t have to worry about what section of the river I was standing in. I didn’t have to worry about if I had to throw that one back and could keep this one based on the fin line or the color. All of that complexity diminishes a desire to enjoy the experience.”
Scaling back the rules and regulations, he said, could attract more people to the outdoors and improve society generally.
“People need people, and we’ve gotten a little bit away from that,” he said. “I’d like to see a friendlier Michigan and a more interactive Michigan … and I’d use the outdoors to do it.”
Unlike candidate Perry Johnson’s earlier visit to Red Rooster Coffee & Community, Rinke stuck to individual conversations and didn’t make any speech while at Chef John’s.
Three customers eating together — Jim Dodson and Ed and Angela Schuitema — told the Daily News they couldn’t get much of a read on Rinke during a short conversation with him. Ed said he liked that Rinke had agreed no-fault auto insurance needed reform, but remained undecided on who to vote for.
“He doesn’t seem like a goofball or anything like that,” said Dodson. “It’s unfortunate we’re not having a chance to let him talk. … He did say, whatever promises he makes, he’s going to stick to.”