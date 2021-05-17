SCOTTVILLE — The Scottville City Commission decided to increase its rates for Riverside Park Monday as part of its regular meeting.
The commission voted to increase Riverside Park’s rates as follows:
- Seasonal rate now $2,550, was $2,250
- Monthly rate now $675, was $650
- Nightly rate now $35, was $33
- New $5 nightly fee on campsites with 50-amp electrical service
The winter storage fee will remain $150. Commissioners voted to remove an additional item raising the number of seasonal camping lots from 13 to 20 lots.
Commissioners discussed the rate increases at their May 3 meeting and referred them to the parks and recreation committee for further review.
Residents at the committee meeting expressed “sticker-shock” at the originally proposed seasonal rate of $2,750, commissioner Ryan Graham said, and expressed dissatisfaction with “electrical, water leaks, hot water in bathrooms, brine on the gravel portion of campground roadways (and) issues with mowing the grass.”
Commissioners agreed that there were many ways Riverside Park could spend the money. They voted unanimously to lower the increase to $300 in hopes it would be more tolerable to campers.
“Every seasonal camper there understands we have repairs that need to be made,” Graham said. “I don’t want to say neglect, but we have to address some of these problems.”
Delinquent water bills
As much as $16,618.01 in delinquent Scottville water bills could be subsidized with funds from the American Rescue Plan.
Whether that becomes a reality depends on further clarification on Michigan Department of Treasury guidelines, City Attorney Carlos Alvarado said.
It is currently unclear whether the funds can be used for programs and utilities that existed prior to the pandemic or for those created afterward, Alvarado said.
The commission had originally planned to place a special assessment on the property tax of 44 homes, but tabled the matter per Alvarado’s recommendation.
Budget
City commissioners approved Scottville’s budget for the year beginning July 1 at their meeting.
The budget’s general fund projects $841,771 in revenues and $831,611 in expenditures.
The only fund projected to lose money is the sewer fund, with revenues of $375,800 and expenditures of $381,473.
The budget designates $50,116 to the city commission and $88,310 to the city manager.
An operating millage of 16.9 and a refuse millage of 2.6 will be levied to support the budget.
Under the combined millages, a home assessed at $50,000 would pay the city $975 for the year — $19.50 for every $1,000 of its value.
Commencement fireworks
Commissioners voted to allow a fireworks display at Spartan Community Field for Mason County Central High School’s class of 2021 commencement ceremony.
The ceremony will take place from 7-8 p.m. on Friday, May 28.