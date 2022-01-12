Plans are coming along to restore an eroded portion of Pere Marquette River at Scottville’s Riverside Park.
The city contracted with the Conservation Resource Alliance (CRA) in 2020 to oversee the design and planning of a project that would strengthen about 265 feet of riverbank downstream from the park’s much-used fishing platform.
CRA biologist D.J. Shook told the Daily News that permits for the project have been submitted to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE), and word should be back within about a month.
“We’re working through the permitting process,” D.J. Shook said. “The state has 30 days from now to (review) that permit application.”
The process involves completing and submitting a permit to EGLE, which will coordinate gathering approvals from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and other entities, according to Shook.
Federal National Environmental Policy Act review is also expected to be done soon, he said.
The project is still a ways out from starting in earnest. Shook said the hope is to have it take place between October and December of this year, so as not to interfere with salmon-fishing at the park.
The preliminary work for the project could be less time-consuming than originally thought, however.
During Monday’s meeting of the Scottville City Commission, City Manager Jimmy Newkirk stated that the restoration work would not be designated as a major project, meaning there will be fewer hoops to jump through on the city’s behalf.
“Just looking at the totality of the project there, they’d (initially) mentioned that it was looking like a bigger project than anticipated,” Newkirk said Tuesday. “There’s certain types of thresholds that determine the steps you take through EGLE — if it’s larger, you have to hold public hearings, there’s more work and there’s a longer timetable.
“From my understanding, it looks like it might be a smaller scale.”
Shook confirmed that the restoration work would be designated as a minor project.
There are other factors that could alter that timeline, such as labor and supply shortages, but Shook said he’s “hopeful that the contractor fees aren’t going to go up drastically … and we’ll just get it in as scheduled.”
Both Shook and Nekwirk noted that public input is still welcome, since the project involves a treasured fishing spot for many.
The actual restoration work will utilize bioengineering — natural, low-maintenance methods to build up the riverbank.
“(The method is) used in lieu of rock riprap, basically,” Shook said. “We’re really trying to jumpstart vegetation growth on that streambank. The roots and mass of vegetation will help hold the shoreline.
“It fits better with a natural bioengineering to use natural resources. They last longer, and they’re a low-cost, low-maintenance solution, though it’s a little more of a hassle for the contractor,” Shook said. “We really just want to stabilize the bank. Let’s work in live material, live shrubs, and then that will be the longterm stabilization.”
The CRA’s plan calls for shrubs to be installed at various spots throughout the 265-foot stretch. It won’t interfere with fishing, maintenance will be less of an issue, and the roots will naturally grow beneath the bank to provide more support.
The preliminary draft of the project also calls for the installation of root wads below the water surface; the placement of fabric-encapsulated soil lifts in the top 2 feet of the bank using onsite streambank soil; and the use of native willow stakes on the bank.
The plan also includes leaving existing riprap and avoiding damage to existing trees and shrubs as much as possible, Shook said.
Erosion has been an issue at Riverside Park for some time, and it’s taken its toll.
In spring 2021, former Scottville Mayor Bruce Krieger — a major supporter of the restoration project, who helped kickstart fundraising toward its roughly $35,000 cost — spoke to the Daily News about how several of the existing rocks supporting the streambank had fallen into the water.
Many of the rocks were installed in the 1970s. The riverbank had inched outward and continues to do so.
Krieger told the Daily News at the time that if erosion continues unabated, the riverbank will continue to degrade, pushing farther out and eventually leading to sinkhole conditions.
HOW TO HELP
The city of Scottville is accepting donations to help with the cost of the restoration work.
Newkirk said it’s important to clearly indicate that any funds sent to the city are to be used for the erosion control and riverbank restoration project at Riverside Park, to ensure the money goes to the right place.
Contributions can be made in-person, or sent in the mail, to Scottville City Hall, 105. N. Main St., Scottville, MI 49454.
Call Scottville City Hall at (231) 757-4729 with questions about making a donation.