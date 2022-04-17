RIVERTON TWP. — Members of the St. Paul United Methodist Church is in the final countdown to its 150th celebration, which will take place at its 3212 W. Kinney Road location in Riverton Township this weekend.
It all started in 1872 when Jacob Houk, a member of the Evangelical Association of West Salem, Ohio, moved to Summit Township and called for a missionary in Mason County. The Rev. Samuel Heininger was assigned to the area.
The church, St. Paul United Methodist Church, was formed from the mergers of four churches over time to become what it is today.
Those included the merger of Summit Methodist Episcopal and Grace Evangelical United Brethren Church in 1946 to form Grace Evangelical Brethren of Summit.
The second merger included Zion Evangelical with St. Paul Evangelical United in 1957 to form Zion Evangelical United Brethren Church.
In 1967 Grace Evangelical United Brethren of Summit merged with Zion Evangelical United Brethren Church to form St. Paul Evangelical United Brethren Church of Ludington, and, one year later, the church was renamed St. Paul United Methodist Church, and has been the name for the past 54 years.
Currently, like many churches following two year of the pandemic the congregation number have dipped, according to Darlene Fuhrman, the church’s secretary and co-organizer for this weekend’s 150th celebration.
“Since COVID, we have been down in numbers,” she said. “Last week. we had 55 people come to church. We used to have between 60 to 70 before the pandemic hit.”
Fuhrman said during COVID, the church began hosting outdoor church services and that has brought some people into the church.
One of the oldest living members of the congregation has been attending church at St. Paul since he was child. Wilbur Van Nortwick, who was born and raised in the area, can remember going to church with his mother at an early age.
“My earliest memories of going to church out there was when I was four-or-five years old,” he said. “My mother was a member of the church out there. Back then the church was called Zion Evangelical.”
Van Nortwick said he attended church pretty much every week from the time he was a child through his late teenage years. There were a few years during his late teens and his time in the military he did not attend.
After his time in the service, he met his wife Audrey and the two were married in the church in 1950.
Some of his earliest memories include an event called Children’s Days at the time. Van Nortwick said he was probably around five or six years old at the time. The Children’s Day event was a day when children would put on skits or sing for the congregation.
Van Nortwick said he can remember when he was six or seven years old, those were the days where people came to church in a horse-and-buggy. Most drove their cars, but one or two still drove their buggies to church.
“West of the church, there was a horse stall that was probably 100-feet long,” he said. “The horse stalls were torn down when they built an addition on the church.”
Van Nortwick has been attending church regularly since he was a young boy. Except during his time in the service, he and Audrey have attended church pretty much every Sunday.
“I don’t think we have missed much church, unless it is called off in the winter,” he said.
Van Nortwick estimates that he has probably been attending church at St. Pauls for more than 85-plus years.
He still drives out to the church every Sunday.
Wilbur said even though he can’t always hear everything that pastor Lanora Whitecotton is saying on Sundays, he finds himself thinking about his younger days attending the church. He thinks about things like how the church looked in the past and the events it once held like rabbit dinners at the church back in his younger days before those dinners were switched to chicken dinners.
“Our whole life has revolved around St. Paul Church,” Audrey said.
Both Wilbur and Audrey are looking forward to the 150th celebration to see everyone in one place again.
“We are looking forward to seeing the people we have not seen in so many years and the former pastors,” Audrey said.
“It is going to be a fun weekend,” Wilbur said.
Fuhrman and her sister Debra Weaver, the church historian, said there will be photo displays on hand during the celebration over the weekend.
The dinner on Saturday will feature five former pastors of the church with a power-point presentation from Weaver, and a video presentation put together by Fuhrman.
A special cookbook was produced for the 150th celebration with recipes from congregation members throughout the years and a special church membership directory was produced for the celebration.
Following Saturday’s activities, on Sunday there is a special service with music provided by John Fuhrman and pastor Lenora Whitecotton.
“I talked with someone who told me you should really go to church where you live. That’s where you will have the biggest connection to people,” Fuhrman said. “I really feel we were meant to be here.”