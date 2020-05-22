Graham Rivet has been participating in Boy Scouts for most of his life, now almost 18 years old, and he is in the final steps to completing the highest rank a scout can earn, Eagle Scout.
Part of the requirement for the rank of Eagle Scout must provide the leadership in the completion of a project that benefits the scout’s community. In Rivet’s case, he organized the building of four community planters as part of a downtown Ludington beautification project in conjunction with Ludington Mayor Steve Miller.
Miller said he was looking to visually connect the corner of James and Filer streets to the south to bring stability for property and business owners.
