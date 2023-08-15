PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — A plea to reach out to state legislators and state agencies regarding the removal of deer carcasses was given during the regular meeting of the Mason County Board of Commissioners Tuesday night in the conference room of the Mason County Airport.
Mike Ingison, the chair of the Mason County Road Commission, told the board during the road commission’s annual report that the road commission only has one option when it comes to dead animals in the road — drag them off and leave them in the right of way.
The other two options the road commission can’t do is to incinerate the carcass — impossible because there is not one in the county — or to dump them at a private dump that is certified by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. Mason County does not have one of those, either, Ingison said.
The option that remained was do near nothing with the remains.
“For us, we used to take them to one of our private property (landfill). We can’t do that. Although there is private property, they are not certified,” Ingison said. “We have tried. We want to play by the rules. We asked them how to (certify) it, so we’re still waiting.
“If there’s a roadkill, we have to drag it off 90 degrees and put it into the right of way. We’re not allowed to lift it, we have to drag it.”
Ingison said the deer also cannot be taken outside of the county, either, because the road commission is looking at preventing the spread of chronic wasting disease.
It all led to the road commission to put out a public plea of understanding from the public while also urging them to contact their state representative, state senator, EGLE or the Department of Natural Resources.
Ingison said since the road commission made the announcement on social media, residents have called the agency to voice their displeasure.
“We have no control over it,” he said. “We’re following the rules and regulations dictated by the state. The whole point was to (urge the public to go to) the right agency to complain instead of our staff.”
Lakeshore CAC presentation
Megan McCarthy, executive director of the Lakeshore Child Advocacy Center, had a presentation before the board as the organization seeks steady funding from the county.
McCarthy said the federal government has maintained the same funding for the work since 2017. The state, meanwhile, actually decreased its amount for this year. McCarthy described the funding as “plateaued” for the CAC, but the services have increased significantly.
McCarthy said there were 20 referrals from three agencies in Mason County in 2022. Thus far in 2023, the organization received 64 referrals.
“When we last received an increase, we were seeing 50 interviews a year and now we’re at 123. For the last seven years, our funding has not increased. This is the same or all CACs,” she said.
And, she said, the amount of funding from the federal government will remain the same for the next three years.
Land Bank Authority Board
The county board appointed Janet Andersen, Fabian Knizacky, Jim Riffle and Mark Barnett to the recently created Mason County Land Bank Authority Board.
Mason County Treasurer Andrew Kmetz sought out establishing the board so the county was eligible for more grant funding to handle blighted or even foreclosed properties. Kmetz will act as the chair of the board.
There were 11 candidates that applied for the positions. It took the county board two rounds of voting with Andersen and Barnett named initially and Knizacky and Riffle joining after the second round of voting.