PENTWATER TWP. — Residents’ frustration continues regarding the nearly five-month and ongoing closure of Longbridge Road in Pentwater Township.
Longbridge Road has been closed since early May by the Oceana County Road Commission due to its concerns about the high water level of the Pentwater River weakening the road’s foundation. Longbridge Road, between Monroe and Wayne roads, is closed to prevent further damage to the roadway and prevent danger to motorists, according to the road commission.
“If the road commission could safely open the road, we would do so,” stated Oceana County Road Commission Managing Director Mark Timmer in a press release, adding later, “There is no quick fix. We have been working since we closed the road towards a long-term repair that will minimize the possibility that the road may be closed in the future.”
Longbridge Road, because it crosses Pentwater River where it empties into Pentwater Lake, is the main route residents in the township use to reach U.S. 31 and the Village of Pentwater.
For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.