Motorists will notice that a section of Dewey Road that's been closed for years is again open to traffic, thanks to some recent work by the Mason County Road Commission.
Mary Samuels, director of the road commission, said that a section Dewey Road between Jebavy Drive and Peterson Road in Hamlin and Victory townships was closed for a long time. She gave credit to Jeff Loeser, road commission superintendent, calling him a "real go-getter" for getting the road open for public use.
“He has taken care of several roads that have been closed for a long period of time since he has been employed here,” she said.
For several years, a sign was posted near the intersection of Jebavy Drive and Dewey Road about the closed section of Dewey Road.
The opening of the road for its length between Jebavy Drive and Peterson Road may benefit the 80-acre Franklin F. and Brenda L. Holly Nature Sanctuary of the Michigan Nature Association in Victory Township because the sanctuary was only accessible from off of Peterson Road previously.
Fixing up that section of road, and there will be more road work to come, has been beneficial to residents of the township and for the road commission itself, according to Samuels.
“It helps provide better access to Meyers Road, allowing us to maintain that road a little easier,” Samuels said.
A crew did some ditching along Dewey Road to help take care of the drainage and flooding issues. The commission added gravel along the Victory Township side of the road, according to Samuels.
“We anticipate more repairs to keep coming, we will keep it up and we can keep it graded now at least,” she said.
Hansen Road work
The $650,000 road reconstruction work along Hansen Road between Stiles and Amber roads that was expected to be completed this year has been pushed back until 2022, according to Samuels.
She said crews will be working on the utilities along the road but the road project is expected to start next spring.
“Our plan is, there are two sections left on Hansen Road,” Samuels said. “The first section is from Amber to Stiles and we will get that one done next spring, which should take until July. Right after July, (we will) start the next section which is just west of Dennis to east of Meyers Road, and that will wrap up that whole corridor along Hansen Road.”
Other work expected
Samuels said the traffic signal work at the intersection of Jebavy Drive and Bryant Road is anticipated to begin this month. The new signal is going in to help with traffic flow near and around the new elementary school currently being built by Ludington Area Schools.