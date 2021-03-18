Each year the Mason County Road Commission (MCRC) tackles projects to repair, maintain and beautify the county roads.
Starting in late March, the MCRC will begin a more than $1 million reconstruction on Rasmussen Road that includes putting in sewer systems. The construction will run from the North Jebavy Drive intersection and end 3,000 feet east.
Reconstruction is also scheduled for Hansen Road between Stiles and Amber roads in July or August. The project is estimated at $650,000.
Another major project is the West Forest Trail for $750,000, funded by the U.S. Forest Service. The work will take place between Quarterline and Morton roads.
A change was made for 2021 to the township cost-sharing program. The road commission previously matched costs 50/50 of material costs using funds allocated to the program. This year, the road commission is splitting costs 60/40, with the road commission paying the larger share.
“We are trying to make it easier on the townships,” said Mary Samuels, MCRC manager and director. “It was a hard year for townships. Everyone was struggling with revenues.”
She said the program is based on participation and there is a cap.
“But most townships can get a lot done,” she said.
Several primary roads are earmarked for wedging — a method of straightening and leveling roads that also covers pot holes.
Samuels said that wedging provides a temporary fix.
“It preserves the roads until (the road commission) has the funds to overlay them. It buys time,” she said.
Roads scheduled for wedging are a 4-and-a-half mile section of Hawley Road between Pere Marquette Highway and Schwass Road, 1 mile of Scottville Road between Hawley and Chauvez roads, and Marrison Road between Stiles and Scottville roads.
Samuels said the majority of Scottville Road was wedged last year, but there is a little more to do this year.
Two roads will have chip sealing and fog sealing: Scottville Road from Fifth Street to Washington Road and Stiles Road between Marrison and Washington roads. Chip and fog sealing includes a layer of tar, stones and a black seal.
The road commission also routinely fixes road shoulders. Correcting shoulders allows water to run-off the roads properly. Samuels said the shoulders are often altered by plowing during the winter.
“We’ll start pulling shoulders soon, starting in Victory Township,” she said. “For gravel roads, we’ll pull the gavel back to the center and add gravel if needed. For paved roads, we’ll lower the shoulders.”
Samuels said repairing the shoulders is part of the long-term planning. The goal is that in three to five years the county will have “good gravel roads,” she said.
Other projects include replacing pavement markings, such as road lines. Samuels said the road commission alternates placing pavement markings in north and south parts of the county. This year they will do the south half of the county.
As part of the 10-year plan, the road commission is working on replacing failed culverts. She said they replaced 36 last year and have another list of culverts that will be replaced this year.
The road commission also contracts with the townships for specific road projects. Samuels said those contracts are still coming in and haven’t been finalized yet.
Samuels said last year was a good, productive year, and amount of work anticipated for 2021 is about the same.