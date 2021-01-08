SCOTTVILLE — With a lack of snow events so far this winter, crews at the Mason County Road Commission are staying busy, according to Mary Samuels, manager/director of the road commission.
“It has been a very quiet winter season so far,” Samuels said. “The guys continue to get things done, like filling potholes. We had three crews out on the roads doing that this week, and also doing a lot of tree work.”
Samuels said in some areas of the county, the guys can continue to remove dead trees and low hanging limbs.
“Those crews are out quite a bit,” she said because of the lack of snow this year.
Samuels said the crews are also doing a lot of cleanup work in the commission’s gravel pits.
“A lot of times, we will take our soils there, like excess ditch materials or concrete that had to be cleaned up that we will be storing there along with brush,” Samuels said. “This winter, that brush will get burned up and the concrete will get moved to one of the three pits that the road commission currently operates. At some point in time, we are hoping to have that concrete crushed.”
Currently the guys are working on one of the pits located on Quarterline Road. That is known as the Amber pit, according to Samuels.
Samuels said crews are going to be revamping the road in that area probably in the spring. The plan is to strip the topsoil, likely in the spring, and then the crews will screen that material to have some quality topsoil to use for different projects throughout the county.
“It is nice to have this extra time to do that work,” she said. “Crews did a bunch of logging at the pit off Derren Road and processed some gravel out there as well.”
Because of the lack of snow there has not been any big expenses on salt, according to Samuels.
“Last year, we were dealing with a lot of ice,” she said. “Even through we did not really have a lot of snow, we were dealing with ice in which we used a lot of sand and salt to keep the roads safe.
“This year has been so different.”
If there were to be a big snow event this year, Samuels said there could be up to three road graders, including one on U.S. 10, and up to 19 trucks out on the road to service 22 plow routes in Mason County.
“We have 1,770 miles approximately,” she said. “That is lane miles so thats going east, going west, going north, going south — that is all of them. So with 19 trucks and three graders it takes a little while to complete that many miles.”
Depending on the amount and type of snow it could take a little more time, according to Samuels.
New to the road commission this year is the virtual Snow Paths map which allows for people to views the latest updates on where the plows have been throughout the county and the time the roads were last plowed.
Samuels said she has not received a lot of feedback about the virtual map from the public, but she did say the map is being used by her drivers to check the routes that their are plowing as a check system for them.
“I am sure once we begin to get more and bigger snow events, we will begin to get more comments about it,” she said.