Roads are open to traffic, but repairs continue following the July 20 rainstorm that flooded and washed out Mason County roads.
The storm and its aftermath caused the closure of some 35 roads for days afterward, as it took time for water to recede and for county crews to fix the road infrastructure weakened by water, including multiple wash-outs and sinkholes such as on U.S. 31.
“Everything is back open,” Mason County Road Commission Superintendent Eric Moody told the Daily News Tuesday.
Several of the washouts were due to culverts being overwhelmed by floodwater, but many of these culverts became usable again after fill and grading was done, according to Moody.
“Not all of the repair work is done,” said Mary Samuels, Mason County Road Commission managing director. “Most all of them are repaired, but there are some they’re still working on.”
