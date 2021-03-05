The Ludington Area School District, in cooperation with the Mason County Road Commission, will be making improvements to Bryant Road and Jebavy Drive near the area of the new elementary school.
A center turn lane and right turn lane will be constructed at the school’s drive entrance for the buses entering on Bryant Road.
The intersection of Bryant Road and Jebavy Drive will have a new traffic light. The new light will be installed in June or July.
The traffic light will be set on flashing mode for a period so motorist get used to the new traffic light, according to Eric Nelson of the Mason County Road Commission.
Nelson, the county highway engineer, said the traffic light will be operational before the start of the school year in the fall of 2021.
Other options such as a 3-way stop, and a round-a-bout were considered for the intersection, but the traffic light was considered the best option to keep traffic flowing north and south on Jebavy Drive while also providing a safe intersection for traffic entering Jebavy Drive from Bryant Road.
An additional road improvement on Jebavy Drive, approximately 1,300 feet south of Bryant Road, will be a right turn lane and driveway for buses heading south on Jebavy Drive entering the school. The school buses will also be able to exit the school property on Jebavy Drive but only traveling south on Jebavy Drive. Traffic will not be able to enter the school from Jebavy Drive.
A traffic study was conducted by Wade Trim during the final planning of the new elementary school project to determine how local traffic would be affected with the new school. The study concluded that a traffic light was recommended at the intersection of Bryant Road and Jebavy Drive.
The study also recommended adding a right turn lane for southbound traffic at the intersection of Jebavy Drive and Johnson Road. This could help reduce the congestion at the intersection.
The Mason County Road Commission will be working on making the suggested improvements at the intersection of Jebavy Drive and Johnson Road in 2021 or 2022, based on available funding.