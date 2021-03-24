Rasmussen Road from Jebavy Drive east to approximately 1/2 mile west of Meyers Road will be closed to thru traffic for construction work that begins Thursday, according to the Mason County Road Commission.
The detour route includes Jebavy Drive, U.S. 10, and Dennis and Hansen roads.
The construction work will include tree removal; hot-mix asphalt (HMA) crushing and shaping; sanitary sewer, storm sewer and earth work; culvert replacements; widening the roadway; installing concrete for the curb and gutter; ditching; flattening slopes; and HMA paving and restoration.
Work is scheduled to be completed by July 2.
The $1 million project is funded by the Federal Highway Administration, Michigan Department of Transportation, Pere Marquette Charter Township and the Mason County Road Commission. The Prime Contractor is Hallack Contracting of Hart.