In a press release on Tuesday, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced it will be starting road work at the Brye Road and U.S. 10 intersection in Amber Township starting Monday, Aug. 16.
Approximately $700,000 will be invested into repairing the intersection, according to the release. MDOT plans to install a right-turn lane at the intersection. The road work will also include resurfacing the intersection and other pavement repairs.
While construction takes place, lane closures and traffic shifts will be put in effect. Brye Road will also be closed periodically. MDOT stated the added lane and pavement repairs will increase safety and improve ride quality for drivers. It should also extend the intersection’s longevity.
The project is estimated to end Monday, Oct. 4.