Motorists are advised to expect delays and to drive with caution starting Thursday as road work begins on West Forest Trail Road in Grant Township.
According to the Mason County Road Commission, the road will be reduced to one lane using flag signs from Quarterline Road westerly to Morton Road until the work is complete. The project is expected to be finished on Oct. 21.
"Construction ahead" signs and flaggers will be used to warn motorist of the one lane road during the construction project.
Drivers should slow down and use caution when driving through the construction zone. Traffic should seek alternate routes when possible.