Starting Monday, the Michigan Department of Transportation will begin work on a $5.5 million project that includes 4.55 miles of hot-mix asphalt cold milling and resurfacing, drainage work, guardrail and pavement markings on U.S. 31 from south of the Oceana and Mason county line to north of Meisenheimer Road in Oceana and Mason counties.
The project includes a full closure southbound U.S. 31 between Pere Marquette Highway and Oceana Drive for 12 days, until July 22.
Southbound traffic will be detoured south on Pere Marquette Highway to Oceana Drive to U.S. 31.
Project work will continue southbound with single-lane closures through project completion. Southbound lane closures are expected to be in place Monday through Saturday.
The northbound U.S. 31 exit ramp to Pere Marquette Highway, exit 166, will be closed July 11-22.
Work will begin on northbound U.S. 31 with single-lane closures starting Monday. Northbound lane closures are expected to be in place Monday through Friday.
The project completion is scheduled for mid-October.
The closures have been posted to MDOT’s MiDrive website at https://mdotjboss.state.mi.us/MiDrive/map.