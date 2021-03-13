Robert L. Stearns (1872-1939), the only son of prominent lumberman Justus S. Stearns (1845-1933), grew up in Ludington and dreamed of becoming an artist. After a period of time living and working in New York City while seeking to build his career in the arts, and after strong urging from his father, he “went west” as he put it to work with his father in the Stearns family lumber and coal operations in Michigan and Kentucky.
He would eventually work with his father in developing and operating additional businesses in other industries and in many other locations including Wisconsin, Tennessee, Georgia and Indiana.
The 1915 city directory of Ludington lists Robert L. Stearns as secretary-treasurer of Stearns Salt and Lumber Company, Stearns Hotel Company and Ludington and Northern Railroad in addition to being vice president of Handy Things Manufacturing Company. The residence of Robert L. Stearns and his wife Laura was listed as Stearns, Kentucky, where he also served as an officer of multiple other companies including the Stearns Coal and Lumber Company.
While the main focus of Robert’s life shifted from drawing to business during the first decades of the 20th century, his passion for art and his sense of humor remained an integral part of his life. He was able to find ways to include these creative passions into his growing business career in numerous promotional efforts.
The Sept. 20, 1900, edition of The Ludington Record reported, “Some very artistic work of Mr. Robert L. Stearns appears in the American Lumberman. Mr. Stearns finds it hard to abandon the art for which he has such talent and enjoys so much.”
The Sept. 2, 1903, edition of the Ludington Chronicle contained this presumably tongue-in-cheek example of Robert’s humor:
“Robert L. Stearns has won for himself an enviable reputation as a successful promoter of new enterprises and corporations. … His latest is an insurance company that will undertake to insure deserving resorts against unfavorable weather.
“Subscriptions are taken at his office in the Fourth Ward, and are selling at 10 degrees above normal.”
He would later publish a booklet titled, “The Lumberman’s Primer” that contained both numerous illustrations he produced and pages of humorous “stories” he wrote about the lives of lumbermen.
One of those brief vignettes was an irreverent look at his father’s habits of frugality and hard work. Alongside a caricature of his father walking down the street looking at his pocket watch, Robert wrote:
“Who is this prosperous looking man?
“He is the owner of the largest business in the state.
“Why does he walk so fast?
“Because it is 5:40 a.m. and he has to walk six miles to his office and he will now be two minutes late.
“I should think he has the right to be late if he wanted to.
“No, that would not do, it would break his heart….”
In 1917, the forces of prohibition were growing in Mason County and in Feb. 6, The Ludington Chronicle ran a story with the headline, “The Stearns Office Crowd Get Ready to Meet Invasion.” The article referenced the local sentiment against the German beer brewers of Wisconsin and contained a description of a defense plan that likely came from the fertile mind of Robert L. Stearns, a well-known opponent of the temperance movement:
“A military company, to be known as the Home Guards, has been organized by the Stearns office force for the defense of Ludington against Milwaukee ‘Germans.’ Fortifications will be erected on the Lake Michigan beach and ample guard kept at all time in case of attack by invaders. Of course, should they sail into this port with a boat load of liquid refreshments; all guards will fall on the prize and capture it.”
In 1936, near the end of his life, Robert L. Stearns published another promotional booklet, this time singing the praises of The Stearns Hotel, a local establishment he now controlled with the passing of his father in 1933. This pamphlet, titled “Had Marco Polo Traveled West Instead of East,” featured a humorous illustration on its cover with several riders on horseback with the description: “Ludington Looking South: Stearns Hotel in Background.”
The pamphlet ends with this “quote” from Marco Polo:
“I have never seen a place where happiness to both soul and body are so freely given and with such lavishness of hand as at this palace, or rather hotel, but I will withhold its name for fear of my words be thought as advertising propaganda rather than as truth…”