PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Members of the Ludington Area Schools’ robotics teams received a tour Wednesday of the Mason County Airport and listened to Chuck Coleman, a native of the area who discussed his work as an aerospace engineer.
Ludington High’s robotics team, the O-Bots, and the O.J. DeJonge Middle’s team, the Cyboriales, took in the airport and the tales by Coleman.
Coleman gave the students some options in the field of engineering, a field in which has a very impressive career in the aviation industry. He has flown chase plane for the space shuttle, performs in air shows across the country and was involved in the Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun” sequel doing flight instruction.
For Coleman it was an opportunity to give back to the community and to talk with students who are interested in engineering.
“These students are competing in robotics so they are drawn toward technology,” he said. “I am here to help promote that path. I want to show them you can start out in a small town, get an education and do some pretty remarkable things in life.”
Coleman said he wants to show the students that if you get a job that you love doing you can be successful.
Coleman, a graduate of the University of Michigan, said getting the degree is kinda the starting point for life.
“Just explore and find something that you like to do,” he said. “That is what engineers do. These kids are enthusiastic about robots and technology, so a lot of them are probably going to go into engineering.”
For Karen Shineldecker, Wednesday was an opportunity for her students to get a chance to learn that there are so many different avenues that they can take in engineering.
“They are into robotics now, looking at all the concepts of robots, whether it be automation, mechanical, electrical or programming,” she said. “That is just a small facet of what they do. This gives them exposure to other avenues that are possible. There are endless possibilities of what you can do.”
She said Wednesday was just a snippet for her students to make a connection.
“This exposure is big so that they are not limited in having tunnel vision,” she said.
Shineldecker had middle school students, high school students, alumni, mentors and coaches all in attendance on Wednesday.
“All of them can benefit from this experience,” she said. “It doesn’t matter if they think they know what their path is.”
Shineldecker said she tries to get speakers to come in to talk with her students as often as possible.
“When they see that they are local they can easily make the connection with them,” she said. “They immediately feel that sense of confidence, even if they do not have all the skills yet. They can make that connection to that success, and they can see themselves in that success.”
She said every opportunity, whether it is in engineering to the trades, the students need to see that it is possible.
The Ludington robotic teams are hosting an open house from 4 to 7 p.m. today at the workshop located near the Ludington bus barn.
“This robotics team would not be successful with out this community’s support,” she said. “I want them to see what their support has created.”