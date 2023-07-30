From the opening chords of Green Day’s “Basket Case” Saturday at Waterfront Park, it was clear that Georgia-based tribute group Rock the ’90s had every intention of living up to its name.
The band did just that during its headlining set at the first of two Rhythm & Dunes weekend Rhythm & Dunes concerts.
The crowd wasted no time in getting up and moving as the evening of ’90s nostalgia got underway. Thousands of people turned out to the concert, which also serves as a fundraiser for local high school music programs.
The band barreled through a nearly three-hour set filled with songs by Sublime, the Spin Doctors, the Proclaimers, Jimmy Eat World and more.
But it wasn’t just rock. The group also performed covers of classic pop and hip-hop songs.
“We do a broad range of ’90s,” Hession told the Daily News before the band took the stage. “We kind of cover everybody’s interests.”
Hession assured the crowd that they’d find something to love about the band’s set, regardless of their taste.
“We’ve got a little bit of everything for everybody,” Hession said during a break between songs. “We’re spreading the love around to everyone tonight.”
Concertgoers responded with enthusiasm, chanting along with familiar choruses and dancing in front of the Waterfront Park Pavilion stage.
Many attendees were content to sit back and watch, watching from a ways off on blankets and lawn chairs as the band performed. That’s what Dale and Judy Roberts of Manistee opted to do.
Saturday was the couple’s first time at a Rhythm & Dunes concert since before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and they were happy to relax and enjoy the show.
“It’s just a great way to spend time in northern Michigan,” Judy Roberts said.
“I always enjoy coming out,” Dale Roberts said. “It’s nice and easy, and the music is always good.”
The couple said they were “familiar with a lot” of the setlist, as they have kids who grew up during the decade.
“We’re old, but we’re still with it,” Dale joked.
Russ and Terei Baker of Hesperia were enjoying Rhythm & Dunes for the first time.
The Bakers are new to Michigan, having recently relocated from California. They were told about the concert by their friend, Jayne Johnson, who has a vacation home in Ludington.
“She’s introducing us to Rhythm & Dunes, and we’re just having a great time,” Terei Baker said.
Johnson said she’s attended the concerts “many times,” usually opting to join the dancers at the front of the stage. She said she just had to recommend the Rhythm & Dunes to her friends.
The Bakers were thankful.
“This is great,” Russ Baker said. “I love the venue.”
“We’re just really, really thrilled to be here,” Terei added.
Prior to his band’s set, Hession said he was “really impressed” with Ludington.
“It’s a nice city. … I just like it. It’s a really intimate place,” Hession said. “I love it here.”
Organizers were pleased with the turnout and how the event went overall.
Margaret Carney, executive assistant of shareholder relations at West Shore Bank and one of the event planners, said things were “going great.” Bank CFO Brad Howes echoed that sentiment, adding that the bank is always excited to present the concerts.
“Any time you have an event where you can give something back to the community and raise money for organizations in the community — it’s a two-fer,” Howes said.
“It’s a win-win,” Carney added.
The evening wrapped up with a fireworks display above the marina, which celebrated West Shore Bank’s 125th anniversary.
The display was made possible thanks to a $1,500 grant from the Community Foundation for Mason County, the Love Ludington Fund and the Pennies From Heaven Foundation.
Carney said the display made for a perfect conclusion to a great event.
“The fireworks were a spectacular end to the night,” Carney stated after the event. “John Henderson and the (Ludington) Fire Department crew helped us work through all the logistics of putting on the fireworks and came up with a beautiful show.”
She said West Shore Bank would like to thank the concertgoers, firefighters and the entities that funded the display, and attendees for complying with safety requests from the fire department.
Carney said the Rhythm & Dunes is a fundraiser first and foremost, and the aim is to top last year’s all-time high of $15,715 in dollars generated to benefit high school music programs.
The bank won’t know if it’s met its goal until after the concerts wrap up next weekend.
Rhythm & Dunes has raised more than $100,000 since 2012. Donations can be made either in person or online, at https://www.westshorebank.com/rhythm-and-dunes.html.
COMING UP
Rhythm & Dunes slate will wrap up on Saturday, Aug. 5 with another Waterfront Park concert.
The Boy Band Review will headline, taking the stage at 7 p.m. The Ludington High School band will open the show at 6.