The ballroom at the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts was jamming all evening on Saturday for the Rock the Stee fundraiser.
The event featured musicians playing music for a good cause, one to raise money for the venue and two to for the local musicians to get together with one another during the doldrums of this time of year, according to Jeremy Engwall, a staff employee at the Ramsdell and organizer of the event.
“The idea of Rock the Stee had been a lingering passion project for me,” Engwall said. “With so little going on in February, the time seemed right. I started calling people and everybody was available and willing to volunteer their time.”
Engwall said there were 12 acts between solos, duos and groups.
“We have a solo acoustic right on up to heavy rock-n-roll at the end of the night,” he said. “With the idea that the volume gets louder the later the music goes.”
Engwall said the idea really got started when he was talking to Ed Santarelli who started Ludrock.
“My idea was to do a half-an-hour north version and include a lot of my friends, I have tons of musician friends from Ludington and all over near Manistee,” he said.
He said this event is about showcasing other musicians with the caveat that you can really showcase in 20 minutes if you have your game down.
The idea behind Rock the Stee is it is a community-centered event at the center of the community.
“Rock the Stee gives us a chance to come together as friends and musicians,” he said. “Musicians don’t often end up in the same room because they are usually off gigging somewhere else. It is a really sweet thing that we are all here promoting each other.”
Engwall is hoping that people will get a chance to see, listen and realize the talent that is in the area with the event.
“The Ramsdell being a regional center for the arts puts focus on the region and that is an amazing springboard,” he said. “What I am trying to accomplish kinda with a megaphone is to say here we are, this is the talent that is here and putting focus on the Ramsdell is such a way it helps people feel like this is the center of the community.
Engwall is hoping that this will become an annual fundraising event for the regional center for the arts.