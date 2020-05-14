Abbygail Rodriguez, a junior at Ludington High School, will attend a virtual meeting this weekend as part of her first official duties as vice president of leadership on the Michigan Business Professionals of America Executive Council.
Rodriguez was sworn into the role at 5:01 p.m. on April 29.
She is also the is the first BPA member who started from a middle level chapter in the state to reside on the council, according to Melanie Tomaski, who runs the Ludington BPA Program for both O.J. DeJonge Middle School and Ludington High School. Tomaski also is the Michigan ML-BPA State Advisor.
Rodriguez will attend the virtual meeting with all of the newly elected members of the committee and continue throughout the summer and into the new school year.
Rodriquez has been in the Ludington BPA since she was in seventh grade and now a junior, she will help lead the executive council through her senior year.
Rodriguez credits BPA with expanding her business knowledge and feeling more comfortable in those surroundings, with the lawyer part of the equation just happening to come about from this, according to Rodriguez.
“It has definitely been helpful being part of BPA,” She said. “It is a good way to help achieve my goals and get the experience that I need not only for becoming a lawyer but in general in the business world and how to conduct myself professionally.”
Rodriguez hopes to attend Northwestern University in the fall of 2021 enrolling in its pre-law program.
“I would like to become a lawyer with the goal to go to graduate school at Harvard University,” she said. “One day make my way to becoming a judge and If I am lucky enough, become a member of the Supreme Court.”
Rodriguez said she first had interest in BPA when she was in sixth grade, and her technology teacher was Tomaski.
“She made it a point to tell me almost every sing day to tell me of all the cool things she was doing with her BPA students,” Rodriguez said. “I decided that I wanted to join the following year. That year, I was fortunate enough to make it all the way to the national competition. I fell in love with BPA from there and have gotten even more involved, and now I am serving on the executive council for Michigan.”
One of the aspects that drew Rodriguez into BPA was the opportunity to travel to competitions and, as a middle schooler, that was very appealing to her.
She likes to compete with more presentation kinds of topics. That included this year in the presentation management competition, but it was canceled this year due to COVID-19 pandemic.
“I like talking a lot,” she said. “I found that I am pretty OK at giving speeches. There are so many opportunities at our conferences what you go to compete.”
Rodriguez said she has wanted to run for the executive council since about the seventh grade and after many interviews and virtual meetings, she was elected this year.