RyAnn Rohrer had options on where she was going to go to college.
Thursday, Rohrer signed to play basketball and compete in track and field at Calvin University in Grand Rapids. She weighed several options, from NCAA Division I to NAIA. But, she chose the Division III Knights.
“Calvin gave me the opportunity I wanted athletically,” she said on the outdoor basketball court near the Donald C. Baldwin Community Pool. “I can grow in basketball, but I also have the opportunity to see where discus and shot put could take me at a collegiate level.”
Other colleges she was considering included Division I Liberty University in Virginia, Division I Miami University in Ohio, NAIA Olivet Nazarene in Illinois, she said.
“I just knew that basketball was where my heart was, and track… it’s just another I do,” Rohrer said.
The decision to sign with Calvin was made just within the past handful of weeks, she said. She was glad the process was over.
“It’s a big relief. Finally, I’m able to know where I’m going next year, and it’s all set in stone,” Rohrer said. “I can have a plan and picture where I’m going to be.”
Rohrer recently broke the school and county records in shot put set by LHS and Illinois State alum Brandy Thomas. She also is the owner or co-owner of six school records in girls swimming. She really wanted to play basketball, though, and it was a sport where she led the Orioles to the MHSAA Division 2 state semifinals.
In all three sports, Rohrer has either qualified or competed at the state level during her high school career. The talent was definitely on display, but Ludington girls basketball coach Warren Stowe saw her leadership across her sports.
“She’s just got this fierceness about her, and people are drawn to her,” Stowe said. “People look up to her, and that’s credit to her, the person she is and the hard work she puts in. It’s an unspoken thing.
“If you ever seen her on the basketball court… and I saw her throw discus a couple of weeks ago, and she’s so encouraging to her teammates,” he said. “I got to watch her on the pool deck, and she’s so encouraging to her teammates. It’s just, you can’t say enough about kids like that.”
She has a wide range of interests, and Rohrer said she was unsure what she wants to major in when she gets to Calvin.
“I’m kind of interested in trying out multiple things because I’m not exactly sure where I’m meant to be,” she said. “I know I’m going to try the environmental sciences and study that. I’m interested in pursuing Spanish more. I’m also interested in studying media studies more.
“I think Calvin offered a lot of different majors and choices and paths to make,” she said. “I just wanted to see where I fit because you never know at this point in your life.”
Rohrer was surrounded by her teammates across all three sports she participated in. She was happy they came.
“It means the world, really. They were my everything. Every season, they’re there. They’re my support. They’re my encouragement. They’re always loving me and encouraging me and supporting me. They’re so unselfish.
“They make me have a good time, no matter what support I’m in. I love them so much.”
With graduation so close — coming a week from today on May 27 — Rohrer said she definitely has reflected on her years growing up in Ludington.
“Thinking about where I started, and all the challenges and all the successes, everything that I faced in my time here in Ludington, I think about it all the time and how it’s shaped me into who I’ve become today,” she said. “I know there’s more to be done. There’s more changes I need to figure out about myself or who I want to be in life and who I’m going to be as a person.”
And she’s glad she’s had the support of her family, too.
“I appreciate it, so much. I see people, close friends, who wish their parents were there. I guess I don’t appreciate that enough,” Rohrer said. “They’re always there at every sports event I have or every academic assembly or anything where I’m being honored.
“I appreciate them in guiding me to the decision on where I’m going to go and who’ I’m going to be. I appreciate that.”