Rolling Thunder Michigan Chapter No. 1 worked to fill stockings for veterans in four area nursing-care facilities in light of COVID-19 where visitors were limited, outside entertainment was limited and many were separated from families. Sara Zielesch stated that although the group’s ability to fundraise was limited during the year, the group was able to make the donation. It appreciated the donations from many people and groups. “We are able to make sure that every veteran knows that he or she is not forgotten at this time of year,” Zielesch said.