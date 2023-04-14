A bid to repair the roofs of three Mason County Central buildings is on the agenda for the school district’s board of education.
When the board meets at 7 p.m. Monday, trustees will consider approving a bid from J. Stevens Construction, whose proposal for about $1.1 million would include roof repairs at Scottville Elementary, the middle school, and portions of the high school that did not receive roof upgrades in 2022, according to Superintendent Jeff Mount.
Mount told the Daily News the cost will be covered entirely by the district’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds, adding that the cost includes additional insulation at each of the three buildings.
MCC worked with Commercial Roofing Solutions to assist with bid evaluations. In a memo included with the packet for Monday’s meeting, Commercial Roofing Solutions stated the added insulation “increases the energy efficiency of the roof systems,” and will bring the buildings above the Michigan State Energy Code.
The memo states that J. Stevens was the low qualified bidder for the work. Other bidders included G. Freeland Roofing Systems with a $304,000 proposal for the remaining parts of the high school only; Great Lakes Systems Inc. with a bid of $1.12 million; and Versatile Roofing Systems with a $1.3 million bid.
Mount said he doesn’t know exactly when roof upgrades will start, but those details should fall into place soon if the proposal is approved.
“The hope is that it will be done and completed this summer, but there could be some delays with materials and things, so we don’t have a specific timeline worked out right now,” he said. “Once we sign the contract we’ll have a better idea.”
TENURE, TEACHER CONTRACTS
Trustees will consider awarding tenure to three eligible teachers: Jon Hackey and Janelle Kelley at the middle school, and Sarah Nekola at the high school.
The continuation of several probationary second- through fifth-year teacher contracts are also up for approval.
ALSO ON MONDAY
The board will consider a request from Band Director Caleb Schultz to take high school band and choir students on an overnight trip to Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, on May 30.
Schultz stated in a letter to the board that the $4,900 cost of the trip will be funded entirely by the band program and its students.
There are 45 students who plan to attend if the trip is approved, Schultz stated.
Mount will provide an update on the school district’s May 2 bond proposal, and the school board will convene in closed session for the second session of the superintendent evaluation, which continues until June.