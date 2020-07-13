PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — What was meant to be an afternoon of rope training at Peter Pan Land for members of the Pere Marquette, Riverton and Grant fire departments turned into an actual rescue off the bluffs that drop 318 feet to Lake Michigan shoreline.
“This became very realistic training,“ said Larry Gaylord, Pere Marquette Township fire chief. “We had the (training) instructor here that helped us through everything.”
Gaylord said instead of theoretically this is what we are going to do, it became this is what we had to do.
The firefighters worked to for about 65 minutes to get Nicole Armstrong who could not get off the bluff under her own strength.
Armstrong said she got tired and her hip started to hurt as she was trying to climb the cliff back up.
Armstrong’s husband, Loren, said it was like walking in quicksand at times. Loren managed to climb up and out, along with his five children, but because of her situation Nicole stayed put while Loren went to purchase a rope to try and help his wife off the dune.
As Loren was gone, the firefighters were arriving for the practical portion of their Saturday training at Peter Pan Land and were notified of Armstrong’s situation.
Firefighters immediately switched their attention from training mode to rescuing Armstrong from the bluff.
Loren said that their families has been coming to this area for years and this is the first time that there has been an issue.
“It was a God thing that they happened to show up,” he said.
In the morning training session that took place at the Pere Marquette Township Fire Station, the fire fighters involved learned how to set up all the equipment for some of the scenarios that may occur.
“How to get ropes at different angles and get a better pull on them,” Gaylord said.
Gaylord said the training mostly involved Pere Marquette firefighters but there were members from the Riverton and Grant fire departments.
He said there has been very little rope training for rescues. The training prior has been for raising a piece of equipment using a rope.
Gaylord said this actual rescue was the first time using the ropes for this type of situation.
“I think this worked very well,” Gaylord said. “We operated well together. It takes a lot of people to bring one person up off of this stuff. She was not hurt, (and) she was helping us. If we had to do it with a Stokes basket (that can lift people laying on their back) to something like that, it would be even more difficult.”
The training lasted for three days, wrapping up on Sunday.
Gaylord said five years ago, people could get down to the beach and walk either direction to get themselves back up. It isn’t that way any more with the high water levels on Lake Michigan and erosion of the shore. If somebody slipped out, it could be catastrophic.
“I would tell people that it is a beautiful view from the top,” he said. “Stay on top.”