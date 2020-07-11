PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — What was meant to be an afternoon of rope training at Peter Pan Land for members of the Pere Marquette, Riverton and Grant fire departments turned into an actual rescue off the bluff that drops 318 feet to Lake Michigan shoreline.
“This became very realistic training,“ said Larry Gaylord, Pere Marquette Township fire chief. “We had the (training) instructor here that helped us through everything.”
Gaylord said instead of theoretically this is what we are going to do it became this is what we had to do.
The firefighters worked to for about 65 minutes to get Nicole Armstrong who could not get off the dune under her own strength.
Armstrong said she got tired and her hip started to hurt.