The Rotary Club of Ludington has a new and youthful addition thanks to a collaboration with Ludington High School.
It’s called the Interact Club, and it’s the newest service club at Ludington High School.
The program has been a long time coming, according to Ludington Rotary Club President Carlos Alvarado.
“The Interact Club is basically a younger branch of rotary,” Alvarado said. “The idea is to provide kids with a venue to serve like we do at the adult level.”
