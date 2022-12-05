The 2022 Rotary Holiday Auction will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Stearns Hotel Ballroom in downtown Ludington.
This is the 23rd year for the auction, which raises money for the Ludington Rotary STRIVE mentor program. STRIVE stands for “Students Taking Renewed Interest in the Value of Education” and members of Ludington Rotary work with students who qualify for the program to assist them in improving their academic performance during their high school years. Students who complete the program are awarded scholarships to help them further their education after graduation.
The Rotary Holiday Auction will feature live auction packages and experiences, wine basket raffles, a 50-50 raffle, hors d’oeuvres and cash bar. The silent auction is taking place online this year and will close at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Items can be viewed online at one.bidpal.net/ludingtonrotary/browse/all. More than 100 local businesses donated to the live and silent auctions.
STRIVE chair Dan Sleeman said the program is now in its 26th year.
“I was introduced to the program during a Rotary president training session,” Sleeman said. “At the time, we were providing a scholarship to one of the top seniors and decided that this program supported students that were more likely to stay in the community and be our future workforce.”
Sleeman said that STRIVE is more than just Rotary members mentoring students to help bring up their grades. He stated that the program has more of a wraparound approach, where students can get involved in things outside of school as well.
“The program is a mentoring and scholarship program for students who have struggled academically through their junior year and would benefit from the program,” he said. “The program is voluntary and averages 10-15 students a year. Mentors meet weekly with their students. We have six outings for bonding, community volunteering and career opportunities. Students that complete the program are eligible for a $1.50/hour bonus for hours worked from Memorial Day to Labor Day. The program is wrapped up with a banquet for the STRIVE students, their family and mentors.”
STRIVE co-chair Patti Klevorn added, “Right now we have 11 high school seniors and four sophomores, each with their own mentor, a loving adult who meets with them each week. They check in on their attendance, grades and life in general to make sure the student knows they have an advocate.”
Although making sure the students in STRIVE succeed academically is one of the goals of the mentors, Klevorn stated that the program encompasses much more than that.
“The heart of the program is the relationships built between the mentors and students,” she said. “We couldn’t offer STRIVE without both groups willing to spend their time getting to know one another. Steve Forsberg, LHS assistant principal, is our liaison and he and the rest of the high school team bring this all together. Dan, Steve and I have seen the program work and improve lives, but we are also always looking for how we can make it even better.”
One of the ways Rotary is improving the program is by looking at ways to get more students involved at a younger age. Sleeman stated that the program now is working with 10th-grade students as well, to get their grades and goals turned around even sooner to have more options in their last two years of high school and beyond.
“This year we added a sophomore program,” he said. “We have four sophomore students this year with four mentors. The main difference over the senior program is three outings vs. six and a focus on finishing the needed classes by the end of their sophomore year to have more options in their junior and senior year. For example, classes at West Shore Community College through the Career and Technical Education program.”
With Rotary being a nonprofit organization, fundraising for sponsored programming is something that the group is very familiar with. The annual holiday auction helps out the STRIVE program and others in a big way.
“We have an annual budget of just under $11,000,” Sleeman said. “The auction supports all of the programs we run each year. We would not be able to be as successful as we are without the money raised through the auction and through the elephant ear sales during the summer.”
In its 26 years, Sleeman stated that the STRIVE program has helped more than 250 students.
“Success has been outstanding,” he said. “First, the majority of the students in the program graduate from high school. We have seen more than 100% improvement in their senior year GPA compared with their GPA through their junior year. Even those students who have not graduated with their class, they have reached out to their mentors sharing that they got a GED and appreciated the impact the mentors made on their life.”
“The auction was originally used to support the STRIVE program. As the years progressed and the event became so successful the club was able to support additional programs as well, with the funds raised,” auction chair Nancy Fife said. “The event has grown a great deal over the years. The first auctions were mainly a club member event that grew into a huge party with over 200 in attendance pre-pandemic. Nearly everything the Rotary Club does is to benefit the community as a whole. Our purpose and our motto is ‘Service Above Self.’”
Sleeman is happy that the event is back to being held in-person and that Rotary gets to share the event with so many community members. He’s hopeful that this year’s auction will continue to raise the funds needed for STRIVE as well as the other programs Rotary funds each year.
“STRIVE helps students who have not had academic success learn how to be successful,” he said. “With the lessons they have learned through STRIVE, they know that anything is possible if they put in the effort.”