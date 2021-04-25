Nineteen people picked litter from along the north shoreline of the Ludington harbor from Waterfront Park to the field slated to be home for the Maritime Heritage museum west of the Coast Guard Station Ludington.
“It was great to see our members, spouses, children and others from the Ludington community working together today as part of the Rotary Great Lakes Watershed Cleanup,” Jim Jensen, Ludington Rotary president said after the event. “We joined Rotarians from Minnesota and Ontario in the west to the end of the St. Lawrence Seaway in the east helping to protect this important part of our lives.”
Plastic straws, cigarette butts, lake-battered treated lumber ripped from shoreline structures by waves during recent year’s high water storm events, and bits of plastic – some large, many small – were some of the most commonly picked up items.
The group worked for about 90 minutes then gathered for a luncheon of Hungry Howie’s pizza at Rotary Park.
“While this was the first time we undertook this particular project, we hope to make this an annual event and have already begun brainstorming about what we will do in 2022,” Jensen said.