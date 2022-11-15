Rotary Club Donates to Toys for Tots

Bilie Jo Chime, FiveCAP community service worker, left center, holding a Christmas bag with Angela Anderson, FiveCAP community service director, right center, picked up a donation of toys from the Rotary Club of Ludington Thursday at its weekly noon meeting at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
Club members who attended a new monthly “5:01 social time” held at Timbers Prime in downtown Ludington, donated a toy or book for the Toys for Tots campaign the night before.
“Our Rotary club holds social gatherings for our members from time to time, and this month the membership committee decided to add a Toys for Tots donation to it," Ludington Rotary Club President Dale Horowski said. "We like to do 'flash projects' like that in addition to our ongoing efforts in the community."
In addition to weekly meetings and the monthly social gatherings, Rotary is conducting its 2022 Holiday Auction this year at the Stearns Hotel Ballroom Wednesday, Dec. 7.
All ticket sales this year are being handled online at https://one.bidpal.net/ludingtonrotary.