On Tuesday, members of the Rotary Club of Ludington presented a $5,000 check to the Ludington High School Robotics O-Bots team headed by Cary and Karen Shineldecker along with many adult mentors.
Robotics is a program that motivates young people to pursue education and career opportunities in science, technology, engineering and math while building self-confidence, knowledge and life skills to become leaders and innovators in the 21st century workforce.
The $5,000 presented on Tuesday was a combination of a $2,500 district 6290 grant and a $2,500 match by Rotary members, according to past president Roger Wills, who also wrote the grant.
Wills, the chair for the local and district Rotary Foundation, said since 2018 the Ludington O-Bots have presented to the Rotary Club on several occasions to the elation of many local members.
Wills said when you listen to a teenager explain how implementing technology into their robotics program has helped them become better teammates, listeners and problem solvers itis inspiring.
“These students demonstrate values that align with those of Rotary, cooperation for the advancement and betterment of society,” Wills said. “The Rotary Club’s motto is ‘Service before self.’”
Wills said the grant was a local district grant from the Rotary Foundation.
“The purpose of the grant is to fund materials like extruded aluminum, drive wheel motors, gear boxes and electrical components,” Wills said. “This particular grant is a chance for our Rotary Club to make an impact locally.”
“This donation provides an opportunity for these kids to continue,” Karen Shineldecker said. “The longevity of this program relies on this kind of support, that relationship with all of these great community leaders, community entities that run this town. The students rely on that support, otherwise this program will not continue.”
Shineldecker said the students have come a long way with reaching out into the community and these kids have loved working with Rotary Club in the past.
The O-Bots are preparing for a district event in Traverse City next week, according to Shineldecker.