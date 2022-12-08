The Ludington Rotary Club on Wednesday held its annual holiday auction at Stearns Hotel Ballroom in downtown Ludington. The auction benefits the STRIVE program. STRIVE stands for “Students Taking Renewed Initiative in the Value of Education.” The program partners high school seniors with Rotary mentors.
Latest e-Edition
Ludington Daily News
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Mobile App
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Mason County Road Commission announces future roadway from Jebavy Drive to P.M. Highway
-
'This is amazing': Miss Michigan rushes to Manistee to ride in Victorian Sleighbell Parade
-
A homecoming for ‘We’ll be Home for the Holidays’
-
Corewell Health breaks ground on $4.9 million cancer center
-
FloraCraft donates warm winter wear to LES
Trending Recipes
Poll
When did you put up your Christmas display?
You voted: