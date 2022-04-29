The Rotary Club of Ludington this spring resumed its longstanding service project of presenting all third-grade students in Mason County a dictionary of their own. The COVID-19 pandemic had caused it to be paused.
Thursday, three classes at Mason County Central Upper Elementary School received dictionaries from project chair Brad Chapman, and Rotarians Susan Evans and Steve and Brenda Begnoche. A fourth MCC third-grade class will get theirs soon. Ludington Area Catholic third-graders also received deictionaries recently..
Rotary members will distribute dictionaries to Mason County Eastern and Ludington Elementary School third-graders in May,.
Chapman emphasizes to the students the dictionary is theirs to keep and use. He said its rewarding to see the reactions of the students and at least one gave him a hug as he was leaving a classroom Thursday.