The Rotary Club of Ludington this spring resumed its longstanding service project of presenting all third-grade students in Mason County a dictionary of their own. The COVID-19 pandemic had caused it to be paused.

Thursday, three classes at Mason County Central Upper Elementary School received dictionaries from project chair Brad Chapman, and Rotarians Susan Evans and Steve and Brenda Begnoche. A fourth MCC third-grade class will get theirs soon. Ludington Area Catholic third-graders also received deictionaries recently..

Rotary members will distribute dictionaries to Mason County Eastern and Ludington Elementary School third-graders in May,.

Chapman emphasizes to the students the dictionary is theirs to keep and use. He said its rewarding to see the reactions of the students and at least one gave him a hug as he was leaving a classroom Thursday.

Captions
MCC third-grade student Sienna Rohn reads an entry in the Websters Dictionary for Students she received from the Rotary Club of Ludington Thursday.
Rotarian Susan Evans distributes dictionaries to students at Mason County Central Upper Elementary Thursday morning as Brad Chapman tells the students about dictionaries and activities of the Rotary Club of Ludington.
 
Brad Chapman shows a page f the dictionary.
Harper Mauer raises her hand to answer a question about the dictionary.
Teacher Cheri Stibbitz helps a student in her class navigate the dictionary just after receiving it.
Melissa Keefer, a long-term substitute teaching in Jodi Mortensen's classroom, helps Anthony Christofferson look up the word "school" in his dictionary.
 
 

