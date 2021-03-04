SCOTTVILLE — City officials in Scottville on Monday heard comments relating to questions about the legitimacy of a city employee’s full-time status.
During the first of two public comment periods during the city commission’s Zoom meeting, commissioners heard once again from Ludington resident Tom Rotta, who spoke up during the previous meeting on Feb. 15 to voice concerns about the process by which former City Manager Courtney Magaluk was investigated in December 2020.
Rotta also asserted that Police Chief and acting City Manager Matt Murphy and City Treasurer Kathy Shafer had accepted compensation time and overtime pay that, he believed, constituted “profiteering.” He also stated that Shafer was a part-time employee. Rotta received no response from the commission at the time, though Mayor Pro-Tem Rob Alway later, while addressing the commission, stated that Shafer was full-time. Shafer later confirmed that to the Daily News.
On Monday, Rotta reiterated these points, and again questioned Shafer’s employment status.
“Kathy Shafer is a part-time official and here’s why: In August 2016, she was chosen with the city manager proclaiming she was hired for part-time work,” Rotta said. “The 2016 commission adopted a part-time pay-plan for Shafer. They have not adopted any ordinances or resolutions since to change that status… nor have any simple motions been passed to make the treasurer a full-time position.”
Rotta said there was no indication in the meeting minutes that Shafer was ever formally bumped up to full-time status and claimed he had searched those documents dating back to 2016.
Rotta said the subsequent increase in pay led to increased taxes for city residents.
“This unlawful transition from part-time to full-time… cost the taxpayers of Scottville an additional $22,000 per year over the last two budget years,” Rotta said. “When city managers and treasurers take money out of the public treasury that they are not entitled to, that’s called embezzlement.”
Rotta also claimed compensation time claimed by Murphy was not gained through the proper channels, but he did not expand on that point.
The commission did not respond to Rotta’s comments.
The Daily News attempted to contact City Attorney Carlos Alvarado to clarify the issue, but received no response by presstime.
Murphy declined to comment.
Shafer told the Daily News in a phone call that she has been a full-time employee for two years, though she does not remember exactly when that change took effect.
She said she’s unsure of who specifically approved the change — whether it was the city manager at the time, Amy Williams, or the commission — but she stated that she change went into effect when Williams was still with the city in 2019.
Williams told the Daily News that she has no memory of appointing Shafer in a full-time capacity, though she said she would not have been opposed to doing so.
“I believe Kathy was still part-time when I left,” Williams said.
Williams said there is something of a “gray area” regarding whether or not the commission’s permission is needed to approve a pay-scale change.
Williams said it’s the city manager that hires, fires and promotes staff. The city’s charter states that the person in that office can do so at the pleasure of the commission, which leaves some room for interpretation.
She said she has no memory of ever moving an employee from part-time to full-time status. Other city employees, such as those in the Department of Public Works, are hired full-time to start.
Shafer was initially sworn in to serve as a part-time treasurer in 2016. She said she does not know if she was ever sworn in to hold that office in a full-time capacity. No such change has been reflected in the city commission’s meeting minutes.
Other business
Also on Monday, the city appointed Commissioner Nathan Yeowmans to the city planning commission to fill Mayor Marcy Spencer’s former spot.
Murphy told commissioners that Yeowmans was the only individual to submit a letter of interest for the seat. His appointment was approved unanimously.
Murphy also provided an update on Mason County Central Schools’ Family AfFair event, which is set to return this year, after being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. This year’s event will be held in a drive-thru capacity on March 14, according to Murphy.
“It’s been quite a logistical undertaking,” Murphy said. “That’s always been a large event for Scottville schools.”
Murphy said Scottville police and fire officials will be directing traffic in the city during the event.