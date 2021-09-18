About 100 people participated in this year's Walk to End Alzheimer's Saturday morning at Ludington's Waterfront Park.
The walk began with an open ceremony where Ludington resident Adam Lamb described what each of the color flowers meant of the Promise Garden. The colors included white for the hope for a cure to the disease and other forms of dementia; blue for those living with Alzheimer's or dementia; purple for those who lost loved ones to the disease; yellow for caregivers of those with the disease; and, orange is for those who support the cause.
"Until that day happens," Lamb said in describing the time when there will be all white flowers, "we must not back down… Keep up the good fight."
The Promise Garden demonstrates each person's commitment to those impacted by Alzheimer's, either a patient or a caregiver.
"Thank you all for being here. It truly means the world to me. We all have an Alzheimer's story otherwise we wouldn't be here. Let's keeping working for the white flower so that way we don't have any more purple flowers," Lamb said.
The Walk to End Alzheimer's is a service project for the Lakeshore Pyrate Heads group, and through their fundraising during the year, they raised $12,000 for the cause during their Buccaneer Bash earlier this summer. The Pyrate Heads were there to assist with the walk, and many of them participated in the walk around the peninsula that encloses Harbor View Marina.
Lamb led the group along Pere Marquette Lake to the opening of the Ludington Municipal Marina to the lake. The group then walked near the docks and then back to the band shell at Waterfront Park.
Another group that participated was many residents and caregivers at Oak View Medical Care Facility. They each had their own light blue t-shirt and many of them walked, too. Once they completed their walk, they gathered — more than 30 — for a group photo.
At various points, members of the Ludington High School cheerleading team encouraged the walkers as they were completing the trek.
The walk Saturday in Ludington was one of many throughout the state and country. Last year, the walk was done virtually with signage posted at Laroux Park because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Saturday, though, it was a return to Waterfront Park under bright sunny skies.