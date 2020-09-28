The SS Badger’s season was cut short on both ends this year.
The Badger’s trips between Ludington and Manitowoc, Wisconsin, started a month later than usual this summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The season ended on Sunday, two weeks earlier than usual, because of low ridership projections, according to Pat McCarthy, vice president of shore operations for Lake Michigan Carferry (LMC), which oversees the Badger’s schedule.
“We certainly experienced the impact of COVID-19 this season, as did many others in the tourism and transportation industry,” he said. “This resulted in us starting the season a month later than we had originally anticipated.”
When the Badger was able to set sail in June, it had to modify several parts of its routine including cancelling the night runs.
“We were projecting there wouldn’t be the volume to justify two runs a day,” McCarthy said.
The decision to have Sunday be the last day of the season was made recently.
“Projecting ridership, it just wasn’t going to make sense to do those final weeks,” he said.
On Friday there were a few seats available. One of the adjustments the carferry had to make was running the ship at half the seating capacity.
During the season, the ship changed its mask policy based on the Michigan governor’s executive orders.
“It changed a couple of times, but nothing too dramatic,” McCarthy said. “We started the season with a pretty aggressive plan to make sure we were going to keep our passengers and crew in a safe environment. The things we invested in worked for us the whole season and we didn’t have to ramp anything else up on that end.”
As part of the off season, the Badger will have routine repair and maintenance completed during the winter months.
“That typically doesn’t start until further in the winter season. That will be certainly kicking off on the normal schedule,” McCarthy said.
For the past few years, the Badger has had some large projects completed. This year a new ticket officer was built, but there are no additional plans for this off season.
“After a couple years in a row of big projects like that, this will be a more normal off season,” he said.
When the boat came in at 7 p.m. on Sunday, rain came down in sheets but people still came out to Waterfront Park and along the channel to wave it in.
Chip Milholand stood on the pier after having recently come from Wisconsin.
“The rain came at just the wrong time,” he said.
The lifeboats were dropped from the side as the Badger backed into its dock, and the passengers disembarked for the final time for 2020.