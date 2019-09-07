The proposed 65-unit apartment building called Lofts on Rowe is one step closer to becoming a reality.
Following a public hearing about the developer’s request, the Ludington Planning Commission on Wednesday conditionally approved a special land use for the adaptive reuse of the existing building.
The building — a three-story, brick structure at 801 N. Rowe St. — is currently vacant and has been used for many commercial purposes throughout its 100-plus-year existence. The new owner is Third Coast Development, a Grand Rapids-based developer, which aims to renovate the existing building into rental apartments.
The planning commission must also perform a site plan review of the property before giving its approval for the project to proceed. That review will be scheduled for a later meeting.
“That’s when we check on the fire requirements, sewer, water, parking, lighting and all of those specifications,” City Councilor Kathy Winczewski said. “So that’s a little bit down the road yet.”
The special land use was approved on the condition that the plan for the building is changed in order to comply with the height requirements of the property as an M-1 wholesale and light industry zoning district. The district requires buildings to be no taller than 50 feet. In the current plan, a stairwell would be built that would exceed 50 feet by 8 inches.
