The deadline to RSVP for the upcoming Happy Hour History Hunt at White Pine Village is Friday, and site manager Michelle DeKuiper said there are still slots available for the event.
The event is a fundraiser for the Mason County Historical Society.
Though executive orders regarding COVID-19 could change before the Oct. 10 event, DeKuiper told the Daily News Tuesday that organizers are planning to abide by the current regulations of 100 people for outdoor gatherings.
“We have to manage that, which is why we have RSVPs,” she said, adding that once RSVPs surpass 100, people will be put on a wait list. However, she said, she believes it’s unlikely attendance will surpass 100 people at any given time.
The event is set up to recoup some revenue from the year, which was lost as a result of the pandemic.
“We normally have school visits that come out in the spring and fall. It’s a fairly significant source of income for us, so without that, it’s been pretty rough.”
The historical society did receive a total of $45,000 from 125 donors during the recent Match Day sponsored by the Community Foundation for Mason County, but funds to over operating expenses are still needed.
The Happy Hour History Hunt is designed to help the society regain some of those dollars.
“This is a fundraiser for the Mason County Historical Society, and what will be happening is that the history hunt is a scavenger hunt. You’ll come in, get a set of clues that will give you an idea of where to find a specific item,” DeKuiper said. “There’s 16 total items or things that people will be looking for, and you’ll have something that’s like a bingo card, so when you find that item we’ll have a volunteer who will (confirm) that you found it.”
The cost of entry is $25, and that pays for more than just participation in the event, DeKuiper said.
“We’ll have a cash bar that’s being provided by Jamesport Brewing Company, hors d’oeuvres and Third Coast Swing will be playing some music,” she said. “You can hang out, listen to music, eat some snacks and walk around and look at the buildings and artifacts we have.”
There will also be a sawmill demonstration, a prize-drawing and a ribbon-cutting for the Mason County Sports Hall of Fame.
COVID-19 protocols will be observed, including face masks required when indoors. There will be safety protocols in place such a social distancing, hand sanitizer stations and cleaning products.
Register by visiting www.masoncountymihistory.org or by calling (231) 843-4808 by Friday. The event is set for 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10 at Historic White Pine Village in Pere Marquette Township.