Students and staff have returned to classes at Michigan State University, but their lives have been forever changed after 43-year-old Anthony McRae opened fire on campus the night of Feb. 13, killing three students and critically wounding five others. McRae had no affiliation with the university and took his own life when he was stopped, a few miles northwest of MSU about three hours later by police.
Kirin Krafthefer, 19, graduated from Ludington High School in 2021 and is a sophomore at MSU. She and her roommate Claire Bongiorno were having dinner at Snyder Hall with some friends when she received the now famous text message from the MSU Department of Safety.
“Run, hide, fight,” came across every cell phone with any affiliation to Michigan State around 8:15 p.m. that Monday and the actions that followed will be things Krafthefer will never forget.
“As we got in the dorm, we got an email that said ‘run, hide, fight’ and outlined that there was a shooting at Berkey Hall,” she said. “Snyder Hall is relatively close to the Union and Berkey, so the sirens around us were extremely loud and we took turns watching from the window to try and see what was going on.
“Suddenly, we got the report that there were two deceased and the six of us jumped into action. We got the door locked, blinds shut, lights off, moved the seven foot tall shelving unit in front of the door, and crowded into the corner between a desk and the closet, away from the door and window in a matter of about 30 seconds.”
Krafthefer stated that preparing for an active shooter was almost second nature to the six students because during almost their entire school careers so far, they have had training to educate themselves on what to do if someone with a gun entered their school.
“My friend Audrey passed out scissors, screwdrivers and a pocket knife to us in case we needed to defend ourselves,” Krafthefer said. “At this point we had a police scanner on and there were calls coming in from all over campus, rumors of multiple gunmen, and multiple shooting sites were running rampant.
“Most of us were on the phone with our parents and loved ones or messaging them frantically. I was running through the names of every person I knew on campus or people from Ludington High School who I had heard were coming here and messaging them to see if they were safe or as safe as they could be.”
At one point, Krafthefer stated that they had heard from the scanner that the shooter was on the same floor as she and her friends were. She said they heard police yelling outside, telling people to put their hands in the air. Later they found out that it was just police clearing the building and that the shooter never was close to them. Once they were cleared, Krafthefer and her roommate decided to stay at Snyder for the night because they didn’t want to walk back across campus.
After the shelter order was lifted around 3 a.m., Krafthefer took to her writing as a way to stay calm, but also as a way to express her emotions. The short piece she drafted, she soon shared on her Instagram and Facebook accounts and before she knew it, over 200,000 people had viewed and shared it, some of them she knew, most of them she had never met or heard of before.
“I had only posted it myself on Instagram and Facebook,” she said. “Strangers began reaching out to me from all over the United States and even abroad, telling me how moving it was and expressing their sympathies. That experience was overwhelmingly positive for me, and I wanted to share this new platform with other students. I was reached out to by a girl who I knew from MSU last year, Kayla, asking if I had thought of collecting any other testimonies from students.”
With some experience working with websites, Krafthefer decided to start a site where anyone affected by the tragedy at MSU could share their story, not only as a way to tell their personal experiences, but Krafthefer is hopeful that the site, Spartan Stronger, will kickstart change to the gun violence recent generations have grown up with.
“I decided to create a website where students email me just about anything they want to share about the event, and I post it in a sort of blog format with their name (if they are comfortable) and where they were when it happened,” she said. “As it stands today (this past Saturday) there are about 40 stories up with about 10,000 visits to the website and the emails are still pouring in. The feedback I have gotten from this has been overwhelmingly positive. The ability for our trauma to be heard is incredibly therapeutic.”
Although therapeutic, Krafthefer stated that there shouldn’t need to be a website for people to share their experiences of gun violence, but she and her classmates haven’t known life any other way.
“I want people to know that this cannot be normalized, and unfortunately I think in some ways this type of violence has been,” Krafthefer said. “The same way I can’t remember a time without airport security, I can’t remember a pre-Columbine world. Since I was in preschool, I have been trained on what to do in case there is an active shooter, my parents only received training for tornadoes and fires.”
Hoping that her website gives people a chance to share their story in a non-threatening and confidential way, Krafthefer stated that she’s not stopping with just the website, she stated that she has a voice and she is going to let it be heard, especially for all of the victims of gun violence who don’t have that opportunity anymore.
“I am throwing myself into activism,” she said. “In addition to the website, I am involved in organizing a walk out from classes on March 13, exactly one month later and speaking to members of the government to get our story out. It is the most important thing that Spartan voices and other victims of gun violence head up this conversation. I am looking forward to processing with those close to me on campus, especially those with me that night.”
Stating that advocating against gun violence isn’t something she can do alone, Krafthefer said even if it starts with the students at MSU, at the ground level, at least it has a voice backed up by real life experiences.
“I can’t say I have the answers for what is the best fix, what I can say is that change needs to start from the ground up and for there to be a culture shift in how we treat these events,” she said. “I am grieving many things, the loss of classmates, those injured in the attack and the loss of innocence you maintain until your life is threatened. Fearing for your life should not be a part of getting an education, yet it very often is.
“I have hope that MSU will be different in some way, there are 50,000 students who were impacted in some way and they are bringing their stories back to their communities, some of them states away.”
As a psychology major with minors in history and youth and society, Krafthefer has spent hundreds of hours in Berkey Hall, where two of the three victims were shot and where the majority of the wounded were shot as well. She stated that her class in Berley has been relocated, but she stated no matter where her classes are, it will never go back to “business as usual” for her and that she and the thousands of MSU students, staff and families will forever remember what happened at the place they love so much.
“To quote Tom Izzo at Wednesday’s vigil, ‘I don’t like the place, I don’t love the place, I live the place,’” she said. “That is true for any Spartan, going back generations. There is a culture of togetherness and community among the students. In such a big place compared to Ludington, I thought it would be hard to form a tight-knit community, but we lift each other up and in the wake of this tragedy and trauma, the kindest words I have received are ones from other students who are grieving themselves. Spartans will. Recover. Heal. Enact change.”
Below is the piece Krafthefer wrote at 3 a.m. last Tuesday morning, hours after three students were shot dead and five more were critically wounded on the campus of Michigan State University:
Run, hide, fight. These were outlined as directions in an email sent out to a student body of freshly independent adults, myself included. In a generation of students born into a post-Colombine world our instincts kicked in.
While looking to my friends in fearful confusion, I heard the voice of my elementary teacher telling me how to most effectively barricade a door.
When passing out every pair of scissors we could find in the dorm, I heard my middle school teacher telling me it’s okay to fight back and to be brave.
As I huddled in a corner with five of my closest friends; blinds drawn shut with the window open just a crack to hear if the gunshots got closer, holding hands, frantically trying to get ahold of our parents to tell them we love them, I was there with my high school teachers and classmates desperately trying to remember how best to stay calm and how to cry silent tears incase a nearby shooter would hear my panic.
In a country that idolizes freedom, I need freedom. I need freedom to go to my dining hall without checking over my shoulder to see if there is a gunman. I need freedom to tell those close to me I love them without fear it’ll be the last time I say it. I need freedom to get a violence-free education.
A right to bear arms? I need the right to live the carefree childhood and early adulthood I was promised by generations before me.
Instead I am given the right to pray to a god I don’t believe in, hoping he will take pity on me and spare me from the bullets my classmates were victim to. You trained us well, to run, hide and fight.
Wake up America, your children are scared.