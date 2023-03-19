Runners were wearing extra sweatshirts, hats and gloves, one even wore a motorcycle warm weather outfit to block the gusty winds Saturday for the annual Irish Jig 5K and 10K event.
Temperatures were in the teens, 18 degrees, for the start of the annual race with winds gusting out of the west. In fact the temperature may have been warmer for the New Year’s Resolution 5K event.
Barb Grissop was one of the roughly 50 participants of the Irish Jig registering Saturday morning at the Legacy Plaza. Grissop was bundled up wearing an extra layer of clothing, her Harley Davidson cold weather gear that consisted of pants and a jacket.
“The suit (cold weather gear) cuts the wind perfectly, and I do not like being cold,” she said.
Grissop said waking up to snow and a temperature of 15 degrees did not deter her from running.
“Determination and I am not a quitter,” she said.” I am going to give it my best, I am not out for time today. I am out or finishing.”
It was the first time that she has participated in the Irish Jig but has run in other Ludington race series events.
Jen Tooman, the race coordinator, said 80 people pre-registered for the run.
“The race number was down,” she said but attributes that to not having that final push due to weather conditions.
“It was still a good turn-out for it being 18 degrees,” she said. “We had a lot of people asking questions, like if they needed to wear their spikes today, and about the course if it was slippery.”
Runners finished the event in heavy snowfall and heavy winds which at times caused white-out type conditions.