This is a continuation of the road series that we began in February. This month we will cover the townships (in alphabetical order) of Eden, Free Soil, Grant and Hamlin. Again, most roads were named for the pioneers who first settled the area, lived on the road (it was once the trail to their dwelling), or even made the road. Because the roads cross several townships, I will cover them when we get to the township where the person who it was named for lived. Let’s get started.
Eden Township
Eden Township is where I spent most of my life and raised my sons. It will always be home.
Sippy Road was named for Bertram Sippy, a Chicago doctor who became enamored with the area when he came to Lake County to examine a patient for an insurance company. He bought hundreds of acres in Mason, Lake and Oceana counties, including Woodruff Lake and Sippy Swamp in Eden Township.
Marrison Road was named for George Marrison, early settler, who immigrated from England in 1855. With his wife Nellie and settled in Eden. The Marrisons are buried at Mount Ulysses Cemetery, Weare.
Major Road was named for Charles B. Major who immigrated from Canada in 1868. He, along with several of his neighbors, donated material to build the original Major school which stood on the corner of Marrison and Darr roads. The Majors are buried in Scottville Brookside Cemetery.
Ordway Road (and Lake) was named for Civil War veteran Joseph Ordway, an early farmer who came from Maine with wife Sarah and family. He died in 1901. The Ordway family is buried in Eden Township Lakeside Cemetery.
Cabana Road was named for property owner Alfred T. Cabana who came here with his wife Bessie after 1940 to live on the road. He died at home in 1990 and is buried in Mount Ulysses Cemetery in Weare.
Stickney Road was named for the Stickney Family, Morris and Viola, who moved from Riverton township to the Fern area of Eden to farm in the 1930s. The family was active in township government for many years.
Free Soil Township
Free Soil township was one of the three townships when Mason became a county in 1855. It separated from Grant in 1867 and from Meade in 1910.
Hoague Road, I believe was named for John H. Hoag who came from Manistee with wife Mary in the 1870s and purchased a farm in the Free Soil area. He died in 1915 and is buried in Maple Grove Cemetery, Free Soil.
Koenig Road was probably named for Herman R. Koenig who came from Posen, Germany, in 1869. He died in 1954 and was the oldest person in the county at 102 years old. He lived in Free Soil Township for 90 years.
Gajeski Road was probably was named for Barton (Bartholomew) Gajeski who immigrated from Poland in 1864 to settle on a farm in the area. He died in 1935. He and wife Agatha are buried in St. John Cantius Cemetery, Free Soil.
Stephens Road was named for John S. Stephens who immigrated from India (born of Irish Parents) in 1847. He and wife Anna settled in the township where he died in 1916. They are buried in Maple Grove Cemetery, Free Soil.
Grant Township
Location of the first mill in Mason County, it separated from Free Soil in 1867.
Sass Road was named for Joseph Sass and wife Mary (or son Andrew and wife Veronica) all of which immigrated with family in 1884 from Poland. The family is buried in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Manistee.
White Road. Source could not be found. Nor could I find the source of Reinhold Road.
Treml Road was probably named for John P. Treml who immigrated from Germany in 1881 and owned a farm with wife Margaret in the Pelton area. They are also buried in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Manistee.
Alexander Road was probably named for a large property owner (farm?) A. Alexander who shows up on the 1904 and 1915 township plat maps. No other information could be found at this time.
Lasalle Road was named after French storekeeper Frank Lasalle who owned property where his home and store stood on the corner of Koenig and Lasalle roads. The only other information was an article of his being taken to the hospital in Ludington and he escaped and walked home in hospital attire and bare feet and was found on the roof of his house yelling. He was then taken to Traverse City.
Freeman Road was named for William Freeman who was one of the first settlers of the Sauble Settlement. The lower half of his home can be seen at Historic White Pine Village as the Siddon’s Print Shop. He was active in local government as well as was the postmaster.
Quade Road was probably named for William Quadde, an early settler who purchased property that at the time had “Sauble Road” running between his barn and house. Sauble Road was moved and renamed Quade Road.
Hamlin Township
Was separated from Pere Marquette Township in 1960.
Nurnberg Road was probably named for barber Otto C. Nurnberg who came to Hamlin with his wife Mary before 1920. They are buried in Lakeview Cemetery.
Shagway Road was named for Native American family of Robert and Libby (Harriet Espiew) Shagway, who owned a farm in Hamlin. Best known was Henry Shagway who would deliver produce and milk to residents and visitors at Hamlin. He also built and operated an ‘art barn’ on his property. He died in May 1953. The family is buried in the North Victory Cemetery. Libby was the daughter of Peter Espiew for which Indian Pete’s Bayou was named.
Ehler Road was probably named for farmer Burnice E. Ehler who came to the area with his wife in the 1920s to live at the corner of Ehler and Lincoln road.
Barnhart Road was named for after minister William Barnhart who was the first settler in upper Hamlin. Owned a boat livery and resort.
Beaune Road was probably named after Oliver Beaune who immigrated from Canada in 1889. He and wife Emma owned a large parcel of land along the road. They are buried in Pere Marquette Cemetery.
Dewey Road according to James Cabot was named for U.S. Navy Admiral George Dewey (1837-1917).
Next month we will cover Logan, Meade, PM and Riverton townships. I would like to thank James Cabot for his assistance on this endeavor. If you happen to know the source of any of the county roads, I am on Facebook.