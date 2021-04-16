This month we will cover the roads of Logan, Meade, Pere Marquette and Riverton Townships. Again, I tell you, that most roads are named for the early or well-known residents. With no records of the naming of the roads, we are left to make educated guesses. If you have further information, please share it with me. I am on Facebook.
Logan Township
Logan Township was originally part of Pere Marquette when the county was formed. By 1868, it was part of Riverton Township. By 1871, it became part of Branch Township and broke off on its own in 1903. The roads that we have no covered in other townships are:
Larson Road I believe was named for Axel Larson who came to Logan Township from the Dakotas and Iowa. He worked helped build the roads in Lake County.
Striker Road was probably named for Dave C. Striker whose family was known for their horsemanship. He was considered as the last horse-trader in the Carr area. He owned property in section 11 of the township.
Lucek Road was probably named for Steve Lucek. There is little information to be had about him.
Tyndall Road was probably named for beloved Locke School teacher and farmer George Tyndall, who was also involved with local and county government.
Masten Road was probably named for John Masten who came to the area with his brother, Willis (Bill) around 1888. John served on the road commission.
Taylor Road was difficult as there are several different Taylor families in the county, and I could not locate one in the area on the maps. One person stood out, A.G. Taylor, but I could find no other information on him.
Porter Road is in the Ruby Creek area. I know of many Porter families, possibly the same ancestor, but couldn’t locate any living in that area.
Campbell Road probably came from either Fred or Roland Campbell, but I can not find a clue as to which.
Meade Township
Meade Township was a part of Free Soil township from the creation of the county. It separated from Free Soil around 1909-1910. It is said that the first east-west road was not built until 1935. Made up of mostly national forest, the roads are few, supplemented by trails.
Pomeroy Springs Road sounds like a resort, and it may have been the original intent for it. It is probably named by Paul Pomeroy (1906-1953) who at one time worked at the Stronach Lumber Camp, then moved to Ludington where he established a soda pop bottling business at 807 S. Washington Ave.
Reid Road was probably named for Paul J. Reid who served at one time as Logan Township supervisor.
Pere Marquette Township
Pere Marquette Township was one of the original townships when the county first came into being in 1855. As the site of the first village, its network of roads started long before those of the previous two townships.
Abrahamson Road which lies north of the Lincoln River, is actually in Hamlin Township and was left out. It was probably named after the Abrahamson family that owned the Abrahamson Ice business at Lincoln Lake. That or after members of the Lars or Jacob Abrahamson families.
Bryant Road, I thought was in the city of Ludington, however, some maps show it as part of PM township. The best I could find was a Lester Bryant (1907-1973), but he did not live on the road, however, as we’ve seen, that isn’t an absolute necessity.
Iris Road was one of the first roads in the county and called Valley Road. It was originally a corduroy road, which is a road where logs (sometimes split down the middle – lengthwise) were lain side to side, giving it a lumpy appearance, like the material corduroy.
Inman Road was probably named after Earl Inman (b. 1890) who owned a farm on both sides of the road in section 2 & 3 of the township.
Hesslund Road was probably named for fruit farmer, Charles Hesslund (1855-1913).
Bradshaw Road was named after Marchido District pioneer, William Bradshaw (1877-1969). He is buried in Lakeview Cemetery.
Jebavy Drive was named for John Jebavy (1843 – 1919) who owned the farm on the corner of East Ludington Avenue and Jebavy Drive. It will become one of the county’s Centenial Farms. Per James Cabot, the road will name will be changed during the 1950s to Lakewood Drive but was returned to Jebavy in the 1960s.
Lenz Road was possibly named for John Lenz (b. 1868) who immigrated in 1896 from Germany and owned a farm on the north side of the road.
Riverton Township
Riverton Township was originally part of Pere Marquette Township, but separated in 1868.
Benedict Road was probably named for Daniel S. Benedict (1835-1918) who owned a farm in Section 17 Riverton and section 18 in Summit Township.
Morton Road was possibly named for Alexander Morton who immigrated in 1854 from Canada. He and family remained until 1900, then moved to Washington. The other possibility is his son David who remained behind on the farm that was on the road. He is buried in Center Riverton Cemetery.
Blundell Road has several possibilities, but was probably named for George Blundell (b. 1842), who immigrated from England in 1867. His sons, George and Frank also farmed in the township. As far as I can find, none lived on that road.
Beard Road was probably named after Timothy Beard (1814-1891), who came to Mason County from South Carolina in the 1860s to own several parcels of land along the road.
Lister Road was probably named after farmer Albert Lister (1860-1938) or his son John (1895-1965).
Schwass Road was named for the Schwass family, probably Frederick Schwass (1819 -1893) came with family from Mecklenburg, Germany, in 1868. Settled on a farm in section 14.
Hogenson Road was probably named for Jens Hogenson (1831-1916) who immigrated from Sweden in 1867 and settled on the farm along the road sometime around 1890. He is buried in Brookside Cemetery, Scottville.
Riggle Road was named after Israel C. Riggle (1848-1911) who owned a farm in section 36.
Brye Road was named for Fred Brye whose farm was on the corner of Brye Road and Marrison Road.
Appleton Road was named for George Appleton who came from England around 1869. He married Effie Forbes (daughter of another early settler). Their farm was in section 24.
Gerber Road this road, of course, was named for the Gerber family. It seems to me I have read over the years of a John Gerbers who was an early settle of the township, but I can’t find that information at the time. I do find Johann C. Gerbers, (German immigrant) who in the 1880s married Anna Leitz (another German Immigrant) in Grand Rapids. They came to Mason County to raise their family: Elsie, Paul, Walter and Norman. John worked in one of the mills in Ludington. There are no divorce records, so my guess is that he died and she remarried a Weverink in 1900 and a Pleiness, later. So, my guess the road is named for John Gerbers or one of his kids.