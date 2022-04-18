Almost one year to the day after Chris “Boatman” Herlein passed away after a long bout with COVID-19, 94.1 K-Rock (WWKR-FM) relaunched the beloved DJ’s show, with a new name and a new voice behind the mic.
Boatman’s “Shipwreck Radio Show” has been rechristened “The Rush Hour,” with local music mainstay Chad Rushing behind the mic. The program premiered Monday and can be heard during the 3 to 6 p.m. time slot on weekdays.
During his first minutes on air, Rushing told listeners he had “some big shoes to fill,” taking over Herlien’s former spot. He admitted to being a bit nervous, but he found his footing, kicking off the music with Jimi Hendrix’s “Crosstown Traffic.”
Richard Young, president and CEO of Synergy Media, said one year feels like a fitting amount of time for the station and its audience to mourn Herlein, who died April 17, 2021, and that rebranding the show is a way to move forward in a respectful way.
“With the loss of an employee due to a tragic event, there is a period of time where all involved go through a mourning process of disbelief, then grief, then acceptance, which can take months,” Young stated in an email to the Daily News. “No person could have replaced Chris on an immediate basis. We needed time for the K-Rock audience to adjust to his absence.”
He said he felt a year was “long enough for emotional healing,” and also enough time to “pay respect for who (Herlein) was and what he did for Synergy Media and K-Rock.”
Rushing said it’s a bit daunting to step in and fill Herlein’s seat. Rushing was a longtime friend of the DJ, and he said it “didn’t seem right” to carry on with the “Shipwreck” name.
“It seemed like pretending,” he said. “I think (Herlein) would have been disappointed if we hadn’t decided that this is going to be the Chad Rushing show.”
Still, Rushing said it’s “absolutely an honor” to take on the time slot.
“It took me a few days to go, ‘I think I could do this,’” he said.
It’s relatively new terrain for Rushing, who, despite years of performing, is not well-acquainted with radio work.
“This is definitely outside my wheelhouse,” he said. “It’s not everyday you get asked to do your own radio show.
“I’m just going to have to lean on 20 years of being on stage. … It’s going to be different, there won’t be anyone in the room with me, but there will be thousands of people listening to me.”
Young sees Rushing’s performance experience as a major asset, and he thinks Rushing is the right fit to pick up where Boatman left off.
“Chad brings a knowledge of music and experience in entertaining audiences from the stage,” Young said. “In that way, there is very little difference between being a musician or entertaining listeners from a studio.”
As for the new show, Rushing still has to work out some of the details, but he knows he wants to feature musicians from the local scene.
“I think that’s been something that’s been pretty lacking (in radio),” Rushing said. “Boatman was really good at featuring local artists, but outside of Boatman there hasn’t been an emphasis on that, and I want to give back to my music community.”
He’d also like to get some West Michigan musicians in the studio with him for interviews, and he hopes to do a little promotion for local venues, too.
Both Rushing and Young think the station’s classic rock format lends itself well to drawing in new listeners and promoting a variety of artists.
Young said the format has “a strong emotional connection to its listeners” and “benefits from a strong local personality that can relate to the audience via the microphone, and also ‘press the flesh’ at local area events.”
“I’ve got 40 years of music I can draw from,” Rushing said, adding that he’s hoping to introduce people to some things they might not have heard before, and reacquaint listeners with music they might have once loved, but haven’t heard on the radio in a while.
Rushing said he’s thrilled to have the opportunity to, “in a way, take over for Chris as the voice of Ludington.”
“I love this town. It’s given me so much, and I hope I can represent it well, and really just bring some fun to everybody’s afternoons when they’re dropping the kids off or just going about their day,” Rushing said. “I’m honestly beside myself. I am so geeked about this. I’ve been a musician my whole life and now I get to help other people discover all this amazing music that’s out there.”
A Facebook page titled KROK Rush Hour with Chad Rushing has been launched to give listeners a way to connect, request songs and follow the show’s progress.