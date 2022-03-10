The Sable Points Lighthouse Keepers Association was awarded a $40,000 grant to help guide future preservation efforts at Big Sable Lighthouse.
The Michigan Lighthouse Assistance Program grant comes from the Michigan State Historic Preservation Office.
SPKLA Executive Director Peter Manting said the funds will be used to contract with an architectural firm to conduct a historic structures report on the lighthouse. The report has been a priority for SPLKA for years.
“Back in 2019 we redid our strategic plan for the Sable Points Lighthouse Keepers Association and one of the main items … was to get a historic structures report for Big Sable,” Manting told the Daily News.
He said the other main item is the restoration of Big Sable’s tower. Both projects are the focus of SPLKA’s capital campaign.
The report is “a document about the structure that will guide restoration and repair of the lighthouse (and) give us a real history of where we’ve been, and where we will go from here,” according to Manting.
“It gives us a good plan of attack on what should be our next steps in restoring the Big Sable Lighthouse,” he said.
SPLKA previously applied for the Michigan Lighthouse Assistance Program grant in 2018, but was not selected. Manting said the application for the current grant was submitted in November 2021.
“We know it’s going to cost about $60,000, and there was money available through MLAP, and we decided it would be great if we could offset some of the money we’ve already raised, and then we’d have extra funds,” Manting said.
So far SPLKA has raised about $197,000 of the expected $225,000 the current phase of its capital plan will cost. The additional $40,000 will “put us over the top,” according to Manting, adding that the grant will also indirectly help with tower restoration.
“It’s going to help us in both areas,” he said. “We’re super excited about it.”
SPLKA will provide a $20,000 match from the $197,000 that’s already been raised. The association won’t have the grant funds in hand until it spends down what it has.
“It probably won’t be physically in our hands until 18 months down the road,” Manting said.
That’s about how long the historic structures report will take, all told. Manting said the hope is that it will begin in earnest in four or five months, after the bidding process wraps up.
A release about the grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation states that the grant is solely funded by the sale of Save Our Lights license plates at the secretary of state, according to the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.
“It is exciting to be able to share this with our membership as a majority of our members purchase the lighthouse license plate and they will be thrilled to know that their funds are being granted this year to SPLKA,” Manting stated in the release.
HOW TO DONATE
SPLKA is still raising funds for its capital plan, as its cash-in-hand will ebb and flow as it spends and is reimbursed through the grant. And there are other improvements the association is hoping to make, including repairing windows and buying a new generator for Big Sable.
To contribute to SPLKA’s capital campaign, visit www.splka.org and scroll down to the “Donate” option. There, it offers multiple donation methods.
For more information, call SPLKA at (231) 845-7417.