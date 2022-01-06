With Pure Ludington Brrrewfest soon to make its return after a hiatus in 2021, organizers at the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce are taking steps to make sure the event is as safe as possible as the pandemic continues to be a concern.
The annual craft beer, wine, mead and cider festival will take place from 1 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29 at Legacy Plaza. Tickets went on sale in December and spots are still open.
Chamber President and CEO Brandy Miller said a great deal of consideration went into reimagining the event with comfort in mind for both vendors and patrons, while taking precautions to avoid another COVID-related cancellation.
“It’s definitely on, and we feel comfortable moving forward,” Miller said. “We had a lot of discussions about how to proceed and how to be safe, and we’ve made some changes to the event to ease people’s feelings about gathering and being in close proximity to people.”
One of those changes is the venue itself. Brrrewfest has traditionally been held at Rotary Park, but with Legacy Plaza available, Miller said the chamber plans to make good use of the new space.
Additionally, this year’s event will not feature an enclosed tent for attendees and brewers.
“This is a true winter festival. … It’s all outside,” Miller said, adding that she hopes that fact will curb trepidations about public gatherings.
“All of the brewers will be outside, in the open air, in their own 10-foot by 10-foot spaces spread out throughout the park,” she said. “Hopefully that will provide some relief.”
To offset the chill, the chamber has made arrangements to place heaters throughout the park area. The fireplace at Legacy Plaza will also be on to give attendees multiple spots to warm up.
The festival will feature about 20 brewers from throughout the region, most of which have had booths at Brrrewfest before.
One newcomer this year is Scottville’s North Branch Winery, which will be participating in the event for the first time after opening in the summer.
In addition to North Branch Winery, other confirmed brewers include Jamesport Brewing Co., Ludington Bay Brewing Co., Love Wines, Beards Brewing Co., Big Hart Brewing, Farmhaus Cider, Saugatuck Brewing, Bell’s and more.
There will not be live music this year, but WMOM will be on-hand to play some tunes during the event. Food and Pure Ludington gear will also be available.
Miller said it “feels good” to have Brrrewfest back after its 2021 absence.
“Just like we saw with New Year’s, it’s nice to see some of these signature seasonal events come back online,” she said. “From that perspective, it’s nice, though we’re changing things and we’re aware of what’s going on (with COVID-19).”
MORE ABOUT BRREWFEST
Proceeds from Brrrewfest benefit the nonprofit Friends of the Ludington State Park group, which uses the funds to add programs and activities at the park.
The group also lends support to park management when needed for things not traditionally funded by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
Miller said Brrrewfest hit a new record in 2020 for funds raised for the FLSP group.
“We had about 800 paid tickets and (raised) a little over $14,000,” she said.
Prior to that, the event brought in between $9,000 and $13,000, according to Miller.
“The last few years we’ve been able to raise a lot of money. We hope to stay in that range for sure,” Miller said.
HOW TO HELP
The FLSP group handles the bulk of the volunteer work, but Miller said there are some jobs that still need to be assigned, and she’d welcome volunteers from the public.
“If there are people who are interested in volunteering, there are still spots available. From pourers to letting people in, we can always use some extra hands,” she said.
To sign up for a volunteer position, visit www.signupgenius.com/go/409084DACA828ABF85-2022, or find the link on the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
TICKETS
Pre-sale tickets for the event are $35, and entry is $40 at the door. Admission includes six drink tokens, and additional tokens will be available for $5.
Tickets can be purchased at www.mynorthtickets.com/events/pure-ludington-brrrewfest-1-29-2022. The event is limited to 1,000 tickets.
Miller said the chamber is encouraging folks to come check the event out if they’ve never done so before.
“It’s a great cause to come out and support, if you’re comfortable,” she said. “We try to have something for everyone (and) we’re trying our best to provide a safe environment for people to be social and enjoy the event.”