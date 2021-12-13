A security committee was proposed and a concern about security in the secondary school complex was raised during the regular meeting of the Ludington Area Schools’ Board of Education Monday night at the district’s administration building on Tinkham Avenue.
Board Trustee Scott Foster suggested creating a board-level committee to address safety and security within the district during board comments near the meeting’s conclusion.
“That (committee) can be responsible for updating or ensuring that the (emergency operation plan) is updated,” Foster said. “There’s a lot of other concerns that can be addressed through this committee.”
Board Vice President Bret Autrey said having two board members, representatives of the administrative team from each of the two campuses and representation of the staff would be a way to go. Foster said a representative from maintenance makes sense, too.
Foster said local law enforcement is expected to look through the security of Ludington Elementary School on Dec. 21 and make recommendations. He also addressed whether or not the Boots that were installed at the various elementary schools may or may not be going to the new school.
“I’ve talked to (Mason County) Sheriff (Kim) Cole, and if we don’t need the Boots, they could go to other organizations or buildings that could use Boots,” Foster said.
“And that would be the determination once you and this team examines the security system that’s in the building and determines whether the Boots would add an additional layer of safety or would be redundant in some way,” Board President Steve Carlson said.
“Correct,” Foster replied.
It wasn’t just the doors at Ludington Elementary that drew the attention of security, but a teacher in the secondary school complex voiced a concern.
Allison Helminski, a health and physical education teacher at O.J. DeJonge Middle School, said during public comment that while there are benefits to students in sixth through 12th grades being in the same building, there are also issues. The issue she cited was the ability for high school students to hang onto their backpacks for the entire day and not have an assigned locker.
“I have not found a policy that requires high school students in Ludington to receive an assigned locker nor a requirement to put their backpacks into those lockers,” she said. “It is my understanding that students are allowed to take their backpack with them throughout the day.”
Helminski proposed the development of a policy to address backpacks plus more.
“Having a policy that requires students to leave their backpack in an assigned locker will create an additional line of safety if there were to be an attack or threat,” she said, adding later, “I implore you to please review the current policy and consider the increase in protection in an updated policy, as well as metal detectors, that would offer the students and staff in our district an additional layer of safety.”
Foster, in response to Helminski during board comments, said the issue of backpacks is being reviewed by the district.
The emergency operation plan as a whole will be before the board fairly often, said Ludington Interim Superintendent Peg Mathis, because of Ludington Elementary School opening next month. The district is required each year, before the next calendar year, to approve its plan.
School nurse
Mathis, in her final regular meeting with the district before Kyle Corlett becomes the superintendent, outlined a grant the district is in pursuit of to add a school nurse.
“We apply for the funds (and) it’s called 31-0 funds,” Mathis said. “It’s a pretty simple application. The grant will fund it fully the first year. The second year, it will fund it 66%. The third year, they fund it 33%. In talking with Spectrum (Health),… they will also helps us in securing some grant money for the subsequent years.”
Mathis said she plans to have the paperwork ready for Corlett when he begins full-time with the district in January.
Autrey asked if the position would be hired through the district or Spectrum Health, and Mathis said the position would be under Spectrum Health and contracted with the district.
“It makes sense that if the person were to leave, Spectrum has a large pool (of people) to pull from,” Autrey said.
Food service director
The board approved the hiring of Caryn Elam to the position of child nutrition program director. Elam was a candidate when the district hired Kevin Lange within the last year when Donna Garrow retired.
Lange, though, gave his notice to the district that he was leaving it last month. Board Trustee Stephanie Reed noted Elam’s first day was Monday before the board met to approve the hire.
“We offered the position to her, and I believe she started (Monday), so there’s only one day lag” between her starting day and when the hire was approved, Reed said.
Cost concerns for bond
Discussion and consideration of the sale of bonds for the secondary school complex was shifted to next month. Board Secretary Mike Nagle said that during the Building and Site Committee, there were several areas of concerns with the complex.
“We talked a little bit about the bids for the middle school/high school,” Nagle said. “There’s concerns over the price. We’re finding out that with some supply-chain issues as well as just the price of inflation, that with roofing and many other things, we’ve got some concerns about that.”
Technology bond
The board approved the sale of the third and final series of bonds from the technology bond. Board Treasurer Josh Snyder said the finance committee discussed the bond.
“(It) would allow us to buy the third set of iPads and possibly Chromebooks for that,” he said.
Business Administrator Jesse Rickard said the technology bond was passed in 2012 for a little more than $10 million in proceeds. Two of the three series of bonds were issued. This instance is for $930,000.
“The proceeds are primarily going to be used to refresh student technology devices in the upcoming school year,” Rickard said. “
Reaffirmations
The board reaffirmed its decisions from the past five years in regard to Reed and Snyder.
Reed and Snyder needed to be appointed to the board by the West Shore Educational Services District’s board earlier this month after both did not sign their acceptance of office within 10 days of the November 2016 election.
The board — in votes of 4-0 with Leona Ashley absent and Reed and Snyder abstaining — reaffirmed its previous decisions. It also reappointed Reed and Snyder to their committee assignments as well as positions within the board. Snyder is the board’s treasurer.