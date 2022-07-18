The classroom and building safety devices known as Boots will soon be installed at Ludington Elementary School after action Monday evening during the regular meeting of the Ludington Area Schools’ Board of Education at the administration building on Tinkham Avenue.
Ludington Superintendent Kyle Corlett said the company that installs the Boots will be in the area in August, pushing the school board to consider contracting with The Lockout of Brighton to install the safety devices.
“I think initially they told me 16 months (to install),” Corlett said during discussion of the resolution to approve the contract. “I didn’t know at the time that they were also coming to town to do the (West Shore Educational Service District). So, we asked they do it at the same time.”
“Start the year with them. Love it,” said Scott Foster of the board.
The Boots allow for each room’s and building’s doors be secured. Inside each door, two holes are drilled into the floor. A bracket is on the bottom of each door, and another piece can secure the door from the bracket on it and into the pair of holes.
Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole, in late 2015, worked to get the devices installed in each of the classrooms throughout Mason County as a way to slow down or prevent active shooters. The idea to bring the devices to the county started in 2013.
Each of the previous elementary schools at Ludington Area Schools, plus the secondary school complex, had the ability to be secured with the devices. After the construction of Ludington Elementary School, the devices were not initially installed.
The contract calls for relocating 60 Boots into Ludington Elementary School.
The devices are a part of a larger puzzle in securing schools. Brett Autry said during the finance committee report that the new state budget contains funds for additional school resource officers. Corlett said he is attending a work session of the Mason County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, July 26, at the Mason County Airport.
“We don’t know what the application looks like, yet, but Sheriff Cole is in support of funding and having the county fund another resource officer,” Corlett said. “I appreciate his support with that.”
The district is working with Cole and Pere Marquette Charter Township in an attempt to bring a school resource officer to Ludington Elementary. The township, Mason County Eastern schools and Cole are doing the same for the district there. The proposal calls for the officers to work in the township when school is not in session.
Bond project update
The district pushed back its deadline for opening bids for the high school/middle school project to Tuesday, July 26 from its original deadline of Tuesday, July 19.
Corlett said the extension of the deadline was to allow for contractors another week to put together bids for the work.
The board approved a certificate of payment in the amount of $947,513.11. Corlett said the reason the amount was so great from the district purchasing the materials needed for the roof of the secondary school complex.
“We prepaid for the roofing… because of inflation and the cost of materials is escalating so much. We wanted to purchase it, and it’s in a warehouse and insured. That’s why we prepaid on that,” he said. “We’re trying to get ahead of the game on that with purchasing the materials.”
A fence is surrounding Franklin Elementary School, and Corlett said demolition is underway at the former school building.
“It’s very sad to see the building go, but it’s also exciting to see what the remodeling will bring,” he said.
Other business
In other business:
• Corlett said he plans to deliver a state of the district address at the August meeting. He also would like to do goal setting for the district before the 2022-23 school year starts.
• The board approved all its action items, including the addition of spending $10,476 to Collaborative Classroom of Alameda, California, for character education lesson plans.