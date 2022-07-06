When Ludington Youth Sailing School students were asked on Tuesday morning if they were ready to get into their boats and out on the water, instructors heard a resounding, vigorous “Yes!”
Classes kicked off for the school’s ninth season last week, and it’s clear that kids in the area have been excited about learning the basics of how to sail, according to Andy Hamilton, who manages the docking area and oversees the school’s daily operations.
The season got off to a pretty good start, Hamilton said, aside from a few days of less-than-ideal weather conditions.
“The first week went well, (even though) the weather didn’t cooperate that well. There were two days when we couldn’t get out on the water because it was too windy, but the kids that did come did have a good time, and the first week went pretty well,” Hamilton said.
He added that this year is shaping up to be a success in terms of the number of participating students.
“More students signed up at the beginning than we’ve ever had,” Hamilton said. “We should have our best year this year — as far as the number of students — by the time it’s all said and done. So we’re really happy about that.”
Following a day off for the Fourth of July, this week’s students got their start by learning the fundamentals of water safety, according to Hamilton.
“Safety and water safety are No. 1,” Hamilton said. “Every student has to pass a swim test. They jump in with a lifejacket, they swim about 10 yards, they show us that they can tread water, they take the lifejacket off when they’re in the water, and they take it off and buckle it again.
“We always wear lifejackets on boats, but we want to make sure everybody’s prepared for the worst-case scenario. If somehow they fall off a boat and their lifejacket comes off, we know that they can swim without that lifejacket.”
Hamilton said each week’s class tends to “ease into it” on the first day, but getting kids into the boats and on the water is a top priority, too.
“We introduce them to some basic knots that they’ll need to know to rig up the boats they use. Then we get them out on the water,” he said. “We want to get kids in boats as soon and as often as we possibly can. … As long as they pass the swim test and they’ve learned the knots and got the basics down, the best way to get them to learn is just to get out there — trial and error — and do the thing.”
This year’s students have access to 10 brand-new Sunfish boats on which to practice rigging, knotting and, eventually, sailing. The new fleet replaced an older batch that dated back to the ’70s, according to Hamilton, and the upgrade was overdue.
“We got our use out of (the old boats),” he said. “These new ones are much lighter and slicker and cleaner.”
In addition to new equipment, Ludington Youth Sailing School students will also have a new opportunity to experience sailing on a larger scale, thanks to members of the Ludington Yacht Club who have offered to take the kids out on their boats on Fridays to show them the ropes.
“We want to get them out and give them that experience so they can see that they’re starting with Sunfish, but if they get into it, they could be piloting bigger boats on a bigger lake with a team of people,” Hamilton said.
Students can still sign up for summer classes. There are three-hour sessions from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 4 p.m., and each class is a week-long commitment.
Hamilton said students are encouraged to take multiple classes if they enjoy it.
“You can be a repeat student as many times as you want. … The more you’re here, we can put you on bigger boats, give you responsibility, increase that challenge, and if you’re a return student it’s $25 less, so $75 instead of $100,” he said.
He noted that the school often taps veteran students when looking for instructors, which is how Olivia Klevorn, Maggie Autry, Colby Peplinski and Jacob Irelan — the instructors on-hand Tuesday morning — got their positions.
“All the instructors that are here are people who went through multiple times,” Hamilton said.
For more information or to sign up for classes, visit www.ludingtonyouthsailingschool.com or call (231) 690-3710.