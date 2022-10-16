The SS Badger sailing season came to an end Sunday. The 410-foot ship sailed into the channel Sunday from Manitowac, Wisconsin, to the honking horns of more than 50 vehicles that lined the Loomis Street boat launch. The ship was also met with a water salute from the Ludington Fire Department both by land and by water on Sunday.
The Badger was half full, according to Shelby Soberalski, director of marketing and sales for Lake Michigan Carferry.
As the vehicles were being driven off the ship, Mark Barker, president of Interlake Maritime Services and parent company to Lake Michigan Carferry, jumped in to lend a hand to help the crew unload vehicles.
“It’s fun,” Barker said about jumping in a helping out the crew unload vehicles. “This is a great place to work for a lot of college kids and this time of the year they are back in school, it is the last day and it is always good to get an experience of what everyone does here.”
Barker was happy with the way the 2022 sailing season went.
“I think it went well. It is kind of a shame it is wrapping up.” he said. “We had healthy passenger numbers all season. We had a great crew and a great team this year.”
Barker said the team in Ludington is a great group of people that have been working tirelessly all summer.
In regards to the weather, the company chose to cancel a few trips this year because of safety.
“The boat is safe. It was designed to go across the lake in all weather, as it has in its history,” he said. “Yet at the end of the day our goal is to get everyone across comfortably and safely.”
Barker said this year there were a couple of days with pretty heavy winds and waves, and the question became is it really worth it.
“It might be an inconvenience for others to keep schedules, but at the end of the day, I think the team here makes the right decision when it takes into account the weather conditions,” he said.
As for plans throughout the winter for the Badger, Barker said there is aways work that could be done.
“We will get the ship shutdown and ready for winter,” he said.
“We have some projects to do, not as big as last year,” Barker said, referring to the ship’s stay in drydock in Wisconsin last winter. “We have some improvements to do for passenger comforts and some basic stuff, some crew upgrades for their quarters and some engine upgrades to do this winter.”