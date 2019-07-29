MANISTEE — After seeing their nine-game winning streak come to an end on Saturday when they were swept in a doubleheader, the Manistee Saints bounced back to take a couple of tight games with the Midland Tribe in Sunday’s twin bill at Rietz Park and posted their second consecutive 20-win season.
It’s entirely possible that this was the first time in the club’s storied 85-year history that the Saints have ever put together back-to-back 20-win campaigns, and they certainly had to earn it Sunday. They scored a walk-off 6-5 victory in the opener, and then rallied from an early deficit for a 3-1 win in the nightcap on Hall of Fame Day on a hot and humid afternoon.
The Saints inducted Clinton Drunkenmiller and Steve Adamski into the HOF in ceremonies before the first game. In a 13-year career as a pitcher, Drunkenmiller finished as the Saints’ all-time leader with 124 appearances and 85 starts, and is third in strike outs. Adamski has been on the Board of Directors for nine years, and has been instrumental in making the team’s fundraising Mother’ Day Dinner a success with his culinary skills.
“Proud of the way the guys came back and responded today after Saturday’s poor performance,” Saints’ manager Tyrone Collins said. “We have good, seasoned veterans. They know what they have to do.
“We came into the last part of the game in the last inning (of the opener), and we were at the top of our order. I told them before we went out there in the bottom half of the (seventh), ‘We’re in the top of our order, and you guys have to go out and do your job.’ And they did. Our defense made some nice plays.”
It was a marked difference from Saturday’s games, when the Saints’ pitching was uncharacteristically shaky and their offense sputtered in a pair of losses, 11-4 and 5-2.
“We were just God-awful (Saturday),” Collins said. “Our bats just went to sleep. Couldn’t hit the ball yesterday. I don’t want to take anything away from their first pitcher we faced.
“He definitely was the real deal. He had a good movement, had real good speed and threw a real heavy ball. In the second game we weren’t much better. We just could not get our bats to go.
“Of course, we didn’t help ourselves much because our pitching staff really struggled with location (Saturday). I’ll be real honest. I wasn’t a happy guy (Saturday). I let the guys have it in the dugout after the game.”
